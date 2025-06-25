Motors – Highly commended Online Advertiser for Used Cars 2024

Motors has been given highly commended status in the Online Advertiser for Used Cars category at Car Dealer Power 2025.

The marketplace blew our readers away with its customer support and solid audience reach but narrowly missed out on top spot for the second year in a row.

The firm has enjoyed another year of change, including the much-talked about deal to purchase the Cazoo name and transform the failed used car dealer into a listings platform.

The switch has seen Cazoo transformed from a brand almost universally disliked by the motor trade, to one that the industry is now eager to do business with.

Reflecting on the past 12 months Phill Jones, COO of MOTORS & Cazoo, told Car Dealer: ‘It’s been a year of incredibly hard work — but also one of the most rewarding in our history.

‘Bringing the Cazoo brand into the Motors family has opened up a huge opportunity: to reshape and relaunch one of the biggest automotive names in the UK as a dealer-first marketplace.

‘To see that vision starting to take shape, and to hear positive feedback from the industry already, is hugely motivating.

‘Looking ahead, we know the automotive landscape is full of change — from economic pressures to emerging tech and new retail models.

‘But we genuinely believe this is also a time of incredible opportunity.

‘We’re excited about what’s possible when you combine a big, well-known brand like Cazoo with the legacy and experience that Motors brings to the table.

‘We’re just getting started — and we’re building something we believe will really matter to the future of automotive retail.’

Jones was also keen to thank all the dealers who voted for Motors in Car Dealer Power 2025, adding that the recognition has been a ‘real boost.

‘Being highly commended in the Car Dealer Power Awards means a huge amount to us, especially because it’s voted for by the people who matter most: our dealer partners,’ Jones added.

‘This recognition is a real boost for the whole team. Everyone at Motors has been pulling together to create something better, bolder and more dealer-focused and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that effort acknowledged by the industry.

‘It gives us fresh energy and motivation to keep going.’