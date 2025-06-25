Motorway – Consumer to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform 2025

Headaches over sourcing the right used cars remains one of the biggest issues that car dealers face on a daily basis.

There are a myriad of different services that allow retailers to buy stock from any source imaginable but consumer-to-trade platforms have enjoyed a rapid rise in popularity over recent years.

The best firms help dealers access quality stock directly from private sellers at just the click of a button, with retailers especially keen for a slick process and strong branding.

A new category for this year, the prize was hotly contested but in the end it was Motorway which claimed top spot, impressing dealers by connecting them with consistently high-quality stock.

The outfit has now won Car Dealer Power Awards for three consecutive years but boss James Wilson says that the thrill remains as huge as ever.

‘Everyone at Motorway is absolutely thrilled to win this award – and for the third year in a row – it’s amazing to achieve,’ he told Car Dealer.

‘The Car Dealer Power Awards are particularly meaningful to us because they’re voted for by dealers – our customers – and it’s a real vote of confidence in the value that we’re continuing to deliver for them.

‘That means helping them find high quality stock to grow their businesses, it’s innovating to make it as easy, quick and efficient and as efficient as possible for them, and also it’s about listening to their feedback so that we’re continually improving.

‘A huge thank you also goes out to all of the teams at Motorway that are working on this.

‘There are a ton of people, tons of teams in the background working every day to make sure dealers have a fantastic experience buying their vehicles through Motorway.

‘Thank you to all of them and of course, thank you to all the dealers that voted for us.’