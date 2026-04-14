Nissan shows off striking new British-built Juke – and yes, it’s electric

Any fears that Nissan might dial down the wackiness of its next-generation Juke have been allayed as the Japanese brand has pulled the covers off, revealing a striking new electric crossover.

The third-generation car, which like its predecessors has been designed and engineered and will be built in Britain, sees the Juke switching to pure-electric power for the first time.

Under the bold new body lies Nissan’s CMF-EV platform, which is also used on the latest Leaf. No official details have been revealed yet, but the hardware could bring a range of up to 386 miles and a maximum charge speed of 150kW, which allows for around 270 miles of range to be added in 30 minutes.

Massimiliano Messina, chairman, Nissan AMIEO, said: ‘Europe is central to Nissan’s electrification strategy, and we remain firmly committed to a fully electric future.

‘With a rapidly expanding EV line-up, we are bringing greater choice and innovation to every segment, powered by our strong design, engineering and manufacturing footprint in the region. Together, this next generation of vehicles will accelerate our transition to zero-emission mobility.’

According to Autocar, Nissan will continue to offer the current Juke in hybrid-only guise to offer more choice for customers.

Since its launch in 2010, more than 1.5m Jukes have been sold across Europe, making this latest model an important offering for Nissan and one which will join recently updated Micra and Leaf models.