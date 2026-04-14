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Nissan shows off striking new British-built Juke – and yes, it’s electric

  • Nissan shows off next Juke
  • It sports wacky bodywork and an electric powertrain
  • New Juke is set to go on sale in spring 2027; further details to be revealed later this year

Time 8:19 am, April 14, 2026

Any fears that Nissan might dial down the wackiness of its next-generation Juke have been allayed as the Japanese brand has pulled the covers off, revealing a striking new electric crossover.

The third-generation car, which like its predecessors has been designed and engineered and will be built in Britain, sees the Juke switching to pure-electric power for the first time.

Under the bold new body lies Nissan’s CMF-EV platform, which is also used on the latest Leaf. No official details have been revealed yet, but the hardware could bring a range of up to 386 miles and a maximum charge speed of 150kW, which allows for around 270 miles of range to be added in 30 minutes.

Massimiliano Messina, chairman, Nissan AMIEO, said: ‘Europe is central to Nissan’s electrification strategy, and we remain firmly committed to a fully electric future.

‘With a rapidly expanding EV line-up, we are bringing greater choice and innovation to every segment, powered by our strong design, engineering and manufacturing footprint in the region. Together, this next generation of vehicles will accelerate our transition to zero-emission mobility.’

According to Autocar, Nissan will continue to offer the current Juke in hybrid-only guise to offer more choice for customers.

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Since its launch in 2010, more than 1.5m Jukes have been sold across Europe, making this latest model an important offering for Nissan and one which will join recently updated Micra and Leaf models.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



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