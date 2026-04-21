Renault, Nissan and RCI make application to throw out Mackie Motors High Court claim

The long-running legal saga around family-run car dealer Mackie Motors has taken a fresh twist after a bid was launched to have the High Court action thrown out.

Car Dealer understands that a RCI Financial Services, Renault and Nissan have made a strike-out application, which could see the action halted from going any further.

The one-day hearing will be heard in the High Court in London on May 20, when both sides will be invited to make submissions.

The dealer group is currently embroiled in action against the carmakers and finance provider, after its banking, and access to key dealer systems, were pulled with seven days notice back in 2021, amid internal suspicions of money laundering.

Boss Kevin Mackie strongly denies the claims and describes the accusations as ‘unfounded’. Within weeks of being shut off, the business was sold in a distress deal.

In 2023, both the High Court and the Court of Appeal ruled that RCI did have the right to cut off the dealership at seven days’ notice.

Renault, Nissan and RCI say that the ongoing proceedings ‘repeat matters already litigated in previous proceedings’ and accuse Mackie Motors of ‘re-litigating’ the same facts under new legal theories.

Car Dealer has approached all three for comment.

A spokesman for Renault told us: ‘We cannot comment on ongoing legal matters, beyond noting that previous claims made by Mackie Motors were struck out in their entirety by both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.’

Meanwhile, Mackie says the latest development is ‘particularly significant’. He told Car Dealer: ‘The hearing listed is a one-day strike-out application brought by RCI Bank, Renault and Nissan.

‘If Mackie Motors successfully defeats that application, the case will proceed to a full trial at a later date.

‘What makes this stage particularly significant is that we now have substantial new evidence that was not available during the earlier proceedings that finished in 2023.

This includes whistleblower testimony; notes from Dave Doogan MP in December 2024 following his meeting with former RCI Bank CEO Alice Altemaire and DSAR (Data Subject Access Request) disclosures.

‘One DSAR disclosure is especially noteworthy. Dated 2 December 2021 — a highly significant point in the timeline – it contains the line: “Did you want to replace Kevin Mackie?”

‘This appears in an internal RCI Bank email. At this stage, it is unclear who the message was sent to or in what context. The timing raises obvious questions.

‘Was RCI Bank asking the manufacturers whether they wanted to replace Mackie Motors? That is something disclosure should ultimately determine.’

‘Not action we undertook lightly’

In a statement issued to Car Dealer last year, RCI said it ‘values its relationships with dealers very highly’ as it pointed to previous court decisions.

A spokesman for the bank told Car Dealer: ‘We are not able to comment on an ongoing litigation.

‘However, it’s worth noting that three previous courts, including the High Court and the Court of Appeal, found in favour of our actions regarding MMBL.

‘We value our relationships with dealers very highly, so it was not action we undertook lightly, and we never had reason to do so before or since.’

Meanwhile, Renault previously Car Dealer in that it would be seeking to dismiss the latest proceedings ‘at the earliest opportunity’.

A spokesman for the French brand said: ‘Mackie Motors has pursued a long running campaign against our company. This has resulted in three separate courts, including the Court of Appeal, dismissing Mackie Motors’ claims, including for alleged breaches of competition law.

‘We are aware that Mackie Motors has now lodged a complaint with the European Commission and has issued further proceedings against us. We intend to seek the dismissal of those proceedings at the earliest opportunity.’

A Nissan spokesperson added: ‘Three separate courts, including the Court of Appeal, have dismissed Mackie Motors’ claims on this long-running topic, including for alleged breaches of competition law.

‘We intend to seek the dismissal of issued proceedings at the earliest opportunity.’

What happens next?

If the strike-out application is unsuccessful, the case will go to a full trial at a later date.

It has already been confirmed that, should a trial take place, SNP politician Dave Doogan will appear as a witness for Mackie Motors.

The firm also says it will be calling former managing directors from Renault UK and Nissan Motors GB along with a senior executives from with RCI Financial Services.