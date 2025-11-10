Nov 10: Rolls Royce turnaround; Inflation has ‘peaked’ Denza supercar coming next year

Rolls-Royce to give trading snapshot amid year of dramatic share gains

Rolls-Royce will report back on the latest steps in its impressive turnaround on Thursday as a boom in defence spending has helped propel the stock to record highs in 2025.

The group hiked its earnings outlook in July after seeing strong demand for engines offset supply chain challenges and tariff woes. Half-year underlying operating profits jumped by 50% to £1.7bn for the first half of 2025, helping it raise its full-year forecast to between £3.1bn and £3.2bn.

It marked a significant upgrade after previously pointing towards profits between £2.7bn and £2.9bn.

Bank of England says inflation has ‘peaked’ as interest rates kept at 4%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at 4% despite policymakers stating they believe inflation has ‘peaked’.

In a tight vote, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opted to keep the rate the same for the second consecutive time in its final meeting before the autumn Budget.

Members of the nine-strong committee voted five to four in favour of maintaining the rate, which is used to dictate mortgage rates and other borrowing costs, but pointed to a ‘gradual’ easing of rates in the longer term.

BYD’s new Denza premium sub-brand to launch ‘Z’ supercar next year

Denza is set to take on some of the world’s fastest road cars with the introduction of the ‘Z’ supercar.

Denza is the Chinese firm BYD’s new premium sub-brand and will launch its first model in the UK market next year, with the Z9GT.

The Z supercar will be the firm’s flagship model and will focus on delivering driving thrills at an affordable price.

What have you missed on Car Dealer?

Lookers has expanded its partnership with Polestar by opening a new, larger Polestar Space in Wilmslow, Cheshire. Replacing the previous Trafford Centre site, the showroom offers greater accessibility and space to showcase Polestar’s electric models, including test drives and approved used vehicles.

Motoring journalist and former Top Gear presenter Quentin Willson has died aged 68 after a short battle with lung cancer. He passed away peacefully on November 8, surrounded by family. Known for Top Gear, Fifth Gear and his FairFuel and FairCharge campaigns, Willson was praised as a ‘true national treasure’.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, James Baggott’s subscriber-only newsletter, he chats to departing Auto Trader COO Catherine Faiers as the marketplace announces new products and chalks up soaring first half year profits

Used car dealer Scott Sibley says the market is facing a slowdown as buyers await clarity from the upcoming Budget, with October proving particularly tough. Speaking on the Car Dealer Podcast, the Redgate Lodge boss urged resilience and innovation, adding that dealers must ‘keep evolving to survive’.

The IMDA has warned dealers of rising AI-driven finance scams. Fraudsters pose as brokers with fake customers and vehicles, using AI handover photos. Dealers are urged to verify all leads, inspect cars personally, and alert finance partners to suspicious activity immediately.

Renault is reviving the Twingo as an affordable compact EV, arriving in UK showrooms in 2027. The lightweight hatchback features a 60kW motor, 163-mile range, and 50kW rapid charging. Priced under £20,000, it includes Google-integrated infotainment and retro-inspired design cues from the original 1990s Twingo.

FTSE 100 held back by hefty Rightmove and IAG falls

The FTSE 100 ended a losing week on a sour note, knocked by further heavy selling of US technology names and double-digit losses for blue chips Rightmove and IAG.

The London-based stock index closed down 53.21 points, or 0.6%, at 9,682.57 at the end of Friday trading. For the week as a whole, the FTSE 100 fell 0.4%.

BBC director-general Tim Davie to step down following Trump speech edit

Tim Davie has announced he will step down as director-general of the BBC after five years in the role, saying there have ‘been some mistakes made’ and that he had to ‘take ultimate responsibility’.

The chief executive of BBC News, Deborah Turness, also announced her resignation following a newspaper report earlier in the week which accused the corporation of selectively editing a speech by Donald Trump on the day of the US Capitol attack.

Mr Davie said his departure will not be immediate and that he is ‘working through’ timings to ensure an ‘orderly transition’ over the coming months, while Ms Turness said in her statement that the controversy around the Panorama edit had ‘reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC – an institution that I love’.

King leads nation in honouring the country’s war dead on Remembrance Sunday

The King has led the nation in honouring those who have died in conflict on Remembrance Sunday at a ceremony attended by thousands of veterans.

Charles took centre stage and laid the first wreath at the Cenotaph in recognition of the fallen from conflicts dating back to the First World War, and was followed by the Prince of Wales.

The King, wearing Field Marshal uniform with a ceremonial frock coat, saluted before stepping back from the monument after leading a two-minute silence at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London.

Weather outlook…

The South and South East can expect persistent rain and clouds throughout the day with highs around 11–12 °C.

The rain will continue in the Midlands and East of England, turning heavier at times, with highs near 10–11 °C and a chill in the wind.

The North England & Scotland are set to experience cooler and wetter weather, with frequent showers and low cloud; daytime temperatures only about 9–10 °C, possibly lower in the far north.