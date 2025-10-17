Oct 17: More Budget challenges; ECG boost for VW dealers; Council targets SUV drivers

Chancellor facing further Budget challenges after muted economic growth

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been put under further pressure ahead of next month’s Budget after official figures showed muted growth in August following a surprise contraction in July.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.1% month-on-month in August and fell by 0.1% in July, in a revision to the previous estimate for no growth.

In the three months to August, GDP grew by 0.3% compared with 0.2% growth in the three months to July, the ONS said.

Proposed changes to business rates ‘risk slowdown’ in investment

BT has warned that expected changes to business rates at next month’s Budget could cost infrastructure firms an extra £400m each year and ‘risk a slowdown’ in investment.

The telecoms giant and Openreach owner is the latest UK business to warn that it could be hit by proposed changes to commercial property taxes, which are expected to come into force next year.

Supermarket retailers, airports and office firms have already urged the Government to step back from potentially increasing their tax payments from next year.

Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 models become eligible for government’s Electric Car Grant

Volkswagen has announced that the ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs are now eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant scheme.

The ECG is an incentive which allows electric car buyers to save up to £3,750 off an EV that is priced under £37,000. But, the car and company must meet certain criterias to receive the full discount.

Both electric SUVs will sit in band two, which means that customers can save up to £1,500 off each model. The ID.4 range will now start at £35,495, while the ID.5 comes in at £36,995, making them a lot more affordable.

FTSE 100 closes higher despite sluggish economic growth

Blue chips in London nudged higher on Thursday despite sluggish economic growth in August and a 10% drop for Premier Inn owner Whitbread.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 11.34 points, 0.1%, at 9,436.09. The FTSE 250 ended 29.60 points lower, 0.1%, at 21,991.36 while the AIM All-Share was up 2.47 points, 0.3%, to 789.89.

In European equities on Thursday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 1.4%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended up 0.4%.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Evans Halshaw has closed its Ford dealerships in Kirkintilloch and Batley as part of Ford’s wider UK network restructure. The Batley site ceased trading on October 12, with customers redirected to nearby locations. Parent company Lithia continues UK network cuts following its Hatfields acquisition.

Stoneacre Motor Group has expanded its partnership with Nissan by opening a new Nottingham dealership – its fourth with the brand. The £500,000 investment has created 10 jobs and features a seven-car showroom, 70-vehicle display area, and EV charging facilities.

Greenhous Group has signed a deal to represent Geely Auto in Shrewsbury as the Chinese brand readies its UK launch. The partnership will see Greenhous sell Geely’s first UK model, the electric EX5 SUV, priced from £31,999 and arriving later this year.

Renault has opened early access for the upcoming Twingo E-Tech via a £100 R-Pass, giving buyers priority ordering, production and exclusive gifts. The EV, priced from under £20,000, will debut on November 5, with UK deliveries expected next year.

City council approves plans to make SUV drivers pay more for parking