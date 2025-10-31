Oct 31: EE is most complained about; King strips Andrew of titles; Public EV chargers rise

More than 55,000 UK firms in severe distress, research shows

More than 55,000 UK companies are in serious financial distress and in danger of collapse without improvement over the coming year, according to research.

Experts have warned that the upcoming autumn Budget ‘must deliver urgent support to avoid a wave of failures’, particularly among small businesses.

The latest quarterly Red Flag Alert report by Begbies Traynor has revealed a 78% jump in the number of firms in “critical” financial distress to 55,530 in the third quarter of 2025, compared with a year earlier.

EE most complained about supplier for broadband, pay-TV and landline – Ofcom

EE was Britain’s most complained about provider across broadband, landline and pay-TV services between April and June, latest Ofcom figures show.

The watchdog said it marked the first time since late 2023 that one provider was the worst performer across three different services.

Plusnet was the least complained about fixed broadband provider for the second quarter running. But Ofcom said EE was among the least complained about mobile providers, alongside Tesco Mobile and Vodafone, while it added that EE saw its complaints numbers either fall or remain the same as the previous quarter.

Public EV charger numbers increase by 23% in a year

A new electric vehicle public chargepoint is being added to the UK’s network every 33 minutes, new Department for Transport figures show.

In total, over 15,979 public chargepoints have been installed since October 2024, with more than 86,021 units available across the country. This figure also includes over 17,356 rapid and ultra-rapid chargers, which can charge an average EV to 80 per cent in under 40 minutes.

Much of the public charger growth has been seen outside of London, with the number of devices installed outside of the capital growing by 24.3 per cent, compared to 21.7 per cent within it.

The FTSE 100 extended its winning run to nine, recouping early hefty falls, despite fresh problems for advertising group WPP.

The FTSE 100 index closed up just 3.92 points at 9,760.06, another record close. The FTSE 250 ended down 171.99 points, 0.8%, at 22,276.28, and the AIM All-Share closed down 3.09 points, 0.4%, at 769.80.

The pound was quoted at 1.3149 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Thursday, lower compared to 1.3236 dollars on Wednesday.

Starmer clears Reeves over ‘inadvertent’ failure to obtain rental licence

Sir Keir Starmer has told Rachel Reeves she faces no further action over her ‘inadvertent’ failure to obtain a rental licence for her south London family home.

The chancellor previously admitted to mistakenly breaching local council housing rules by failing to secure a “selective” licence for the property when it was rented out following her move into No 11 Downing Street.

She initially said that she was unaware of the requirement, but emails between her husband and the letting agency published on Thursday showed he had been informed about the need for a licence. But estate agents Harvey & Wheeler took the blame for the “oversight” in not applying for a licence on her behalf, despite having agreed to do so.

King strips Andrew of titles and HRH style in move which ends his public life

The King has taken the dramatic decision to formally strip his brother Andrew of his Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style, a move that ends his public life.

The disgraced royal whose friendship with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein led to his downfall will effectively have the status of a commoner and will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

He will also move out of his home, Royal Lodge, and into an undisclosed property on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, with the accommodation privately funded by the King.

Santander UK has urged the government to step in amid growing concern over the impact of the motor finance compensation scheme, as it cancelled publication of its third-quarter earnings results.

Aston Martin Lagonda has slashed investment plans in an attempt to bring down costs as losses widened in the third quarter.

Ex-Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares has said that he believes the alliance of car brands could split in his new book, with the North American and European parts of the business heading in different directions.

Today will be unsettled with variable cloud, early showers in the south, and a band of heavy, showery rain moving eastwards on fresh southerly winds, reports BBC Weather.

Tonight stays windy and unsettled, with heavy showers and possible thunder in the south, spreading north overnight. Strong gusts expected in southern and western areas.