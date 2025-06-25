Octane Finance – Finance Broker 2025

For 2025 a new category was introduced to recognise the vital role finance brokers play in helping dealers get deals over the line.

Our first ever Car Dealer Power winner of this award goes to Octane Finance.

Whether it’s matching customers with the right lenders or providing fast, flexible support, the best brokers make a real difference to day-to-day business.

Dealers told us that this company is knowledgeable, approachable and always ready to go the extra mile.

Managing director Dan Horner commented: ‘I feel incredibly proud for the whole business. I’m ecstatic.

‘It’s nice to see the business achieve such a great accolade, and credit to all the team who have worked tirelessly to get this award.’

‘The team are going to be over the moon when I tell them. They’ve put a lot of hard work in to be recognised in this way. So really chuffed.’

Octane Finance is now entering its seventh year. When asked he believes makes them stand out to car dealers, Horner said: ‘We don’t just do car finance with the dealers. We do look at solutions as well.

‘We introduce them to affiliates that we work well with, and try and solve the dealers’ problems and issues they may have.’

‘I think just one of the key things to Octane has been communication. Communication is key in any walks of life, in any business relationship that you have, and we’ve always stayed on that.

‘Anything that we know we share, anything that we can help with we share, and it’s just become a partner more than anything.’

W: octanefinance.co.uk

T: 01268211611

E: [email protected]