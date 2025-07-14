Berry Group to open ‘state-of-the-art’ BMW bodyshop at former home of Drift Bridge Mazda

Berry Group is to open a state-of-the art new BMW bodyshop after agreeing a deal to buy a former Mazda dealership.

The group, which forms part of dealership chain Marsh Wall, has acquired the site in Croydon which was formerly home to Drift Bridge Mazda, for an undisclosed fee.

Bosses say that the premises measure 17,598 sq ft and will help the group to ‘continue our growth trajectory in South London’.

Wayne Berry, group CEO of Berry Group, said: ‘The purchase of this property allows us to continue our growth trajectory in the South London conurbations and provides us additional facilities for our fast growing BMW franchise.’

The sale of the dealership was handled by real estate advisory business, SHW, on behalf an unnamed former landlord.

Alex Gale, senior partner at SHW, added: ‘The property – sold with vacant possession – was well positioned to provide options for a variety of occupiers to acquire either leasehold or freehold, and included planning for a change of use and or division of the site.

‘We are delighted to have secured the sale to an operator who will capitalise on the strong, visible location, joining a well-established list of occupiers in the area such as Toyota, Lexus, MG, Mazda and Ancaster group.’

In its most recent accounts, Marsh Wall suffered a pre-tax profit slump of almost 43% from £12.035m to £6.88m. Meanwhile, EBITDA sank by 23.8% from £13.146m to £10.021m.

The business holds the franchises for BMW and Mini and uses the trading name of both Berry and Berry Group.