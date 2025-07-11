Jul 11: Cyber attack arrests; Musk’s ‘smartest AI in the world’; Cars revealed at Festival of Speed

Four people arrested after cyber attacks on M&S, Co-op and Harrods

Four young people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the damaging cyber attacks against Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Harrods.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the individuals were arrested early on Thursday morning on suspicion of blackmail, money laundering, offences linked to the Computer Misuse Act and participating in the activities of an organised crime group.

The arrests included a 17-year-old British man from the West Midlands, a 19-year-old Latvian man from the West Midlands, a 19-year-old British man from London and a 20-year-old British woman from Staffordshire.

Elon Musk says his new AI model ‘better than PhD level in everything’

Elon Musk says his xAI company’s latest AI model Grok 4 is ‘better than PhD level in everything’.

Describing the latest model as ‘the smartest AI in the world’ at its launch, the billionaire SpaceX and Tesla boss said it had received 100 times more training than the Grok 2 version, which was replaced by Grok 3 in February.

‘It is remarkable to see how quickly artificial intelligence is evolving,’ said Mr Musk, saying the new model would achieve near-perfect results in graduate exams in nearly every subject and expected the first ‘watchable half hour’ of television produced by AI by the end of the year.

Maserati reveals new McPura at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Maserati has used this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil its new McPura sports car.

Under the bonnet, the car comes fitted with a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces a total of 612bhp and 730Nm of torque. The car can manage 0-60mph in just 2.7 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 202mph.

The car’s exterior design features a ‘shark nose’ front end, while the front bumper takes its design from the firm’s GT2 Stradale race car. The side profile incorporates ‘McPura’ badging, and the rear houses an oversized spoiler.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 N makes debut at Festival of Speed

Hyundai has unveiled its latest model in its performance ‘N’ range of cars.

The new Ioniq 6 N was officially revealed at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and follows on from the successful Ioniq 5 N.

Arriving as an electric performance car, the Ioniq 6 N brings a 0-60mph time of just under 3.2 seconds and will manage a top speed of 160mph. In total, its electric motors produce just over 600bhp.

Thursday on Car Dealer

DealerKit has earned the inaugural Car Dealer Recommends title with a stellar score of 97/100, praised for its usability, innovation, and real-world impact in dealership environments.

Car Dealer Magazine has launched Car Dealer Recommends, a real-world testing programme for motor trade products. DealerKit is the first to earn the award, scoring 97/100 for innovation, ease of use, and value. More products will be tested soon.

Trade to trade remarketing platform Dealerway is rapidly gathering pace as a go-to destination for used car buyers and sellers.

Waylands has expanded its dealer network with the acquisition of Honda, Omoda, and Jaecoo sites in Cardiff and Bristol. The move boosts its footprint to 16 locations, strengthening its EV and hybrid offerings across the Thames Valley region.

Miners help propel FTSE 100 to new record high

London’s FTSE 100 hit an all-time peak on Thursday, fuelled by gains in mining stocks, as investors shrugged aside US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff moves.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 108.64 points, 1.2%, at 8,975.66. It had earlier traded as high as 8,979.41, surpassing the previous record of 8908.82 set in March.

In European equities on Thursday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.3%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended down 0.4%, after earlier hitting a record peak.

Starmer and Macron pin hopes on one in, one out deal to deter Channel migrants

Sir Keir Starmer said a deal to send small boats migrants back to France for the first time was a ‘breakthrough moment’ which would ‘turn the tables’ on people smugglers.

The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron – who said Brexit had made it harder to deal with illegal migration – hope the deal will have a deterrent effect beyond the limited numbers involved in the pilot scheme.

Under the one in, one out deal, for each small boat migrant sent back across the English Channel an asylum seeker will be allowed to enter the UK from France under a legal route.

Third heatwave of summer to hit UK this weekend

The third heatwave of the summer is set to hit the UK by the end of the week, forecasters have said, with Wimbledon fans and players in for a sweltering weekend.

The Met Office said the tennis championships’ women’s final on Saturday and men’s final on Sunday could see temperatures of more than 30C and very high UV and pollen levels.

Scotland is also due to hit the heatwave threshold, with temperatures on the east coast forecast to be up to 31C on Saturday and potentially break local records, according to Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick.