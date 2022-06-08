13 dealers appointed as authorised Isuzu Arctic Trucks sites

Isuzu UK has appointed 13 of its dealers as authorised sales and servicing for Isuzu Arctic Trucks, to support its recently launched Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks.

In Scotland, S&S Services in Ayr has been appointed and KT Green in Leeds will cover the north of England.

In Northern Ireland, Eakin Bro’s in County Londonderry and John Barr Cars in Country Antrim have been appointed.

Trek Trucks in South Yorkshire have also been named an authorised dealer, along with JW Rigby in Cheshire and Pentraeth in Anglesey.

And finally Isuzu Arctic Truck dealers in the south include, Bellinger in Wantage and Cawdor Aberystwyth, Hunt Forest Blashford in Hampshire, Vale Motors in Wincanton, Oliver Landpower in Kings Langley and Livery Dole in Exeter.

Alan Able, brand director for Isuzu UK said: ‘The appointment of the new Isuzu Authorised Arctic Trucks dealers will mean that customers looking to purchase the exciting new flagship model will be dealt with by pick-up professionals, dedicated not only to the D-Max range but also the specialist Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35.

‘Each dealer will have external Arctic Trucks signage, along with the internal point of sale material and a showroom or on-road demonstrator, meaning customers will have a truly immersive experience when they enquire about Isuzu Arctic Trucks vehicles.’

Simon Green from KT Green said: ‘The D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 is the Halo of the Isuzu Pick-up range and sits well amongst our niche and specialist cars.

‘We loved the presence of the old model and with the improvements of the new Isuzu D-Max it is going to be a great addition to the range.’

Hayden Williams, managing director at Livery Dole said: ‘We are delighted and excited to have been selected as a specialist supplier for the fantastic new Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35.

‘The vehicle’s striking and head-turning looks will help us further promote the brand, add a totally unique vehicle to our range and provide us with an exciting and very capable vehicle to satisfy our existing high-end pick-up truck buyers.’