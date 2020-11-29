A car dealership in Cornwall has decided to close its doors for the final time after 67 years in business.

Powells Garage, in Redruth, has been operational since 1953, when it was opened by brothers Reg and Raymond.

The business sells used cars and provides servicing, repairs and MOTs from its workshop.

The directors Helen and Kenneth Powell of the family-owned dealership made the difficult decision to retire and close the business.

They will shut the business on December 15 after a building a strong reputation in the local community.

Their sons, John and Tom Powell, have decided not to take over the family business.

The site has now been sold to South West Ambulance Service and will become an ambulance depot.

A spokesperson for the garage told The Falmouth Packet newspaper: ‘They recognise that, with the recent arrival of the fully electric and hybrid motor car, the motor trade industry is preparing for a massive shift in a different direction.

‘That means the future role for the independent service garage will likewise have to change to accommodate the new technology.

‘Emotions are very mixed – sadness, certainly, because this is the end of an era for the Powell family business.

‘Yet there is a sense of keen anticipation for the time ahead and for what the future holds.’

Photo credit: Google Maps