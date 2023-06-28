67 Degrees – Website Provider for Independent Dealers of the Year 2023

While the jury might still be out on whether customers want to buy their used cars completely online, that doesn’t mean a brilliant website isn’t anything but vital.

The best offer customers the ability to do as much or as little of the car buying process online all while working quickly and looking great.

2022’s winner of this category has gone and clinched the title again – 67 Degrees.

More than that, this year marks the seventh time 67 Degrees has bagged the top gong.

‘We’re absolutely over the moon to win this award again,’ 67 Degrees’ Cheryl Humphreys told us.

‘We’re absolutely blown away; the fact that 67 Degrees has only been going for seven years and we’ve won this award for seven consecutive years is a huge achievement for us.’

Humphreys added: ‘I think the key to our success is our personable approach to our client base – we are very hands on, we always go and see our dealers because we want to get to know their businesses inside out.

‘We’re also not a nine-to-five business. Our dealers can get hold of us out of hours; we are very open to communication via WhatsApp groups and that kind of thing.

‘It’s this hands-on approach which is what sets us apart from our competitors in the industry.’

The win comes at a busy time for the West Sussex-based firm.

‘The last six months since Christmas have absolutely flown by,’ said Humphreys.

‘We’ve launched more websites than ever so far this year, and I really think that comes down to dealers really wanting to secure their presence online.

‘Not only do we build innovative websites, but we provide e-commerce solutions, and full marketing services as well.

‘I think dealers really want to put some spin behind their businesses as far as they online forecourt is concerned – and that’s really where we step in.’

She added: ‘We’re busy but we’re happy to be busy! We’re launching some very exciting websites in the next six months.’