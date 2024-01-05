Log in
TrustFord site at Hillington Park, via Hillington Park websiteTrustFord site at Hillington Park, via Hillington Park website

£6m TrustFord showroom in Glasgow set to open in April after building work is finished on time

  • Major TrustFord development completed on budget and on time
  • 29,000 sq ft showroom is on 3.7-acre site at Glasgow industrial estate
  • Fit-out began this week, with dealership expected to open in April
Time 8:18 am, January 5, 2024

Work on a £6m development for TrustFord on Scotland’s largest industrial estate has been completed, with the showroom poised to open in the spring.

Building the bespoke 29,000 sq ft dealership at Hillington Park in Glasgow began last May.

The 3.7-acre site near the M8 was previously occupied by Reid Furniture then Harvey’s & Bensons Beds, but the building was demolished in September 2022 after being deemed no longer suitable for modern business requirements.

It was then pre-let to TrustFord, which said more than 40 jobs would be created by the new dealership, which has been built by Muir Construction on time and on budget.

The fit-out started this week, with the showroom, which will have 171 parking spaces, expected to open in April.

Grant Edmondson, commercial director at Hillington Park, said: ‘It was essential we met our customer’s expectations and achieve practical completion of the development by the end of 2023.

‘So I must congratulate Muir Construction and the whole project team for delivering an impressive, high-quality new development in line with an accelerated construction programme.

‘The lease was also concluded on the last working day before the festive break and we handed over the building to TrustFord to enable their fit-out team to start work on the first working day of the new year.’

When building work began, TrustFord CEO Stuart Mustoe said: ‘We are very excited to be developing a new Ford dealership.

‘Its central location, right next to the motorway network and with a highly visible presence, is ideal for us to create a site dedicated to new and used car and commercial vehicles alongside a stunning new workshop.

‘The new, purpose-built building has the highest environmental specifications, which match our own business standards and reflect our increasing focus on electric vehicles.’

TrustFord joins a cluster of other major automotive brands, including Jaguar, BMW, Mini, Volvo, Renault and Dacia.

Image via Hillington Park

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

