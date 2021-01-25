Abarth has given its 595 range of hot hatchbacks a refresh by adding more personalisation options and a range of interior tweaks.

The new range, priced from £17,760, goes on sale in February and features 595, Turismo, Competition and Essesse versions in hatchback and convertible body styles, and a suite of interior updates.

The entry-level 595 now gets a flat-bottomed steering wheel as standard, as well as LED daytime running lights and an updated instrument panel with a boost pressure gauge.

The existing ‘Sport’ mode – activated by a button on the dashboard – has also been renamed ‘Scorpion’ mode, referencing the Abarth badge, and brings a sharper throttle response for a more engaging drive.

Above the standard 595, Turismo-specification cars receive a range of revised interior options including diamond-embossed leather seats available in a range of updated colours. Prices for the 595 Turismo start from £20,960.

Moving up to Competizione grade – priced from £23,060 – brings the availability of a new rally blue exterior colour which draws inspiration from the Fiat 131 Abarth rally of the 1970s.

In addition, new 17-inch alloy wheels hark back to those fitted to the 1990s Lancia Delta Rally Integrale. Inside, the Competizione features an Alcantara-trimmed dashboard as well as new leather seats and a carbon fibre gear lever.

Finally at the top of the range sits the 595 Essesse, which receives redesigned titanium tailpipes for its Akrapovic exhaust system which helps to give the car an even more noticeable sound.

It also incorporates a range of upgrades for the interior such as a new dashboard effect and a carbon fibre gear lever. Prices for the 595 Essesse start from £26,560.