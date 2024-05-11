Aftersales team at Carlisle Audi are simply the best, says manufacturer

Carlisle Audi’s aftersales team scooped the Aftersales Centre of the Year title at the manufacturer’s Q Power Awards for 2023.

They came first in the customer experience category as well as managing 120.63% of their total accessories volume.

The team also scored highly in the loyalty category, attaining 134.26% of their total service plan achievement.

Simon Barwick, aftersales manager at the Swansway Motor Group-owned dealership, said: ‘I want to extend my congratulations and thanks to the entire Carlisle Audi aftersales department for their continued hard work and dedication.

‘I see first-hand the level of commitment that they have given to their role as a team and I’m proud to see them deliver such fantastic customer service.’

The team were visited by James Allitt, Audi’s head of aftersales, who was joined by Swansway Motor Group directors Peter Smyth and John Smyth as he presented them with the award.

Peter Smyth said: ‘I am delighted for our team at Carlisle Audi.

‘I would like to thank head of business John McCormick and aftersales manager Simon Barwick for their hard work in leading the team, and to the aftersales team for their dedication to the role.

‘This award is richly deserved and it’s brilliant to see the whole team recognised.’