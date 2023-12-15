Log in
Mercedes-Benz of Poole, Aug 2021Mercedes-Benz of Poole, Aug 2021

Airport scuppers car dealership’s bid to install solar panels on roof

  • Mercedes-Benz of Poole wanted to fit 242 solar panels on its roof
  • Bournemouth Airport objected because of fears for aviation safety
  • It said glint and glare from the panels could be a problem
  • Council said dealership hadn’t provided enough information about any glare
Time 10:28 am, December 15, 2023

An airport has grounded plans by a car dealership to fit solar panels on its roof.

Mercedes-Benz of Poole had made a prior approval application to BCP Council, which covers Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, for permission to put 242 panels on the flat roof of its Holes Bay Road site.

But Bournemouth Airport, which is just over 11 miles away, opposed it, citing ‘aviation safety’ because of possible glint and glare problems, reported the Daily Echo.

Planners at BCP Council agreed, saying the dealership hadn’t provided enough information about the effect of any glare, and refused the scheme.

They acknowledged that the panels would have had a ‘very limited’ impact on the area’s appearance and character.

However, in their report they also said: ‘Insufficient information has been provided regarding antiglare covering to measure the potential of glare and/or flash blindness on neighbouring land (Bournemouth Airport).

‘Therefore, the planning authority is unable to establish the impact of the development on the amenity of neighbouring land.’

The report added: ‘The developer has provided insufficient information to enable the authority to establish whether the proposed development complies with any conditions, limitations or restrictions specified in Class J that are applicable to the development in question.

‘As such, it is not possible to determine whether prior approval is required or not.

‘The prior approval is required, and due to the insufficient information provided, it should be refused.’

Image: Google Street View

