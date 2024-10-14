Ancaster Group adds Skoda to list of manufacturer partners with acquisition of Allams of Epsom

Ancaster Group has added to its dealer portfolio with the acquisition of Allams of Epsom.

The firm has purchased the Surrey-based Skoda dealer for an undisclosed fee and is not planning to rebrand the site as part of the deal.

Bosses say the deal marks a ‘strategic milestone’ for the dealer group as it looks to grow in South London and Surrey.

Stephen Wood, managing director of Ancaster Group said: ‘This acquisition is a strategic milestone for us, as it accelerates our growth and broadens the brands we offer in South London and Surrey.

‘Allams and Ancaster share the same important core values of customer service provided by a motivated and committed team.

‘We are delighted to welcome the Allam family into Ancaster Group and look forward to a successful future together.’

The dealership, located on Longmead Business Park in Surrey, has a long and proud history, having been trading since 1952.

It offers a full range of Skoda vehicles and also runs an authorised service and MOT centre.

By purchasing the business, Ancaster Group adds the Czech brand to its list of manufacturer partners, which also includes Nissan, Hyundai, MG, Renault, Dacia and Genesis.

Established in 1949, the group is approaching its 75th anniversary and now operates 13 dealerships across London, Kent and Surrey.