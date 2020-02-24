Another two dealerships join UK’s growing MG network

MG MOTOR UK has welcomed two new dealerships run by the Chapelhouse Motor Group to its growing collection of franchisees.

The new MG sites in St Helens and Southport, Merseyside, join more than 100 retailers in the UK as MG continues to build its presence nationally.

Chapelhouse Motor Group has more than 30 years of experience and has built a portfolio spanning seven brands across nine state-of-the-art facilities.

Both new MG sites feature a large retail space, with customer facilities perfect for working while you wait. Additionally, both branches feature comprehensive maintenance facilities, providing a one-stop shop for buying, running and servicing an MG. An extensive range of parts and accessories can also be purchased from the dealerships.

Chris Layton, operations director at Chapelhouse, said: ‘As a dynamic, high-performing brand with exciting, aspirational plans for the future, we’re delighted to be working with MG to showcase their range across Lancashire and Merseyside.

‘MG sits nicely amongst our other brands, fitting tightly into our customer profile and offering a high-quality alternative that majors on value-for-money without compromise.’

Giles Rayner, network development manager at MG Motor UK, said: ‘A well-established name amongst car buyers in the north-west, Chapelhouse Motor Group offered us the exciting opportunity to simultaneously launch two exceptional retail sites, with highly-experienced teams already in place to perfectly showcase the MG brand.

‘As we rapidly expand our dealership network, these opportunities allow us to make sizeable steps towards achieving our goal of operating 120 showrooms by mid-2020.’

MORE: Best digital dealers to be celebrated at CDX at the Car Dealer Ewards

MORE: Mark Raban takes over as Lookers chief executive