Apr 11: Subpostmasters ‘tempted’ to borrow money – Vennells; House prices may rise; Golf prices

Man to appear in court after mother stabbed to death in Bradford street

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a mother who was stabbed to death as she pushed her baby in a pram in a city centre.

Habibur Masum, 25, has been charged over the death of Kulsuma Akter, 27, who was attacked in Bradford on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said on Wednesday evening.

Masum, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Pro-Palestine protesters spray red paint over Ministry of Defence building

Pro-Palestine protesters have sprayed red paint over the Ministry of Defence headquarters in London.

The groups Youth Demand and Palestine Action jointly carried out the action on Wednesday demanding that both the Conservative and Labour parties commit to imposing a two-way arms embargo on Israel.

The activists also demand an end to all future licensing for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK, including revoking oil and gas licences issued since 2021.

Paula Vennells said temptation to borrow from tills was issue for subpostmasters

Former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells suggested ‘temptation’ for subpostmasters to borrow money from tills was a problem and not the Horizon system, an inquiry has heard.

The probe into the Horizon scandal was told Vennells made a ‘false statement’ in a letter to former Conservative MP Oliver Letwin by saying that courts found in favour of the Post Office ‘in every instance’ when prosecuting subpostmasters for theft or false accounting.

The inquiry was shown minutes of a meeting between Vennells, former chair Alice Perkins and MPs such as Lord Arbuthnot in which she claimed a small number of subpostmasters had been ‘borrowing’ money from the tills.

US ‘considering’ dropping Assange prosecution as people mark prison anniversary

President Joe Biden has said the US is ‘considering’ dropping the prosecution of Julian Assange, as supporters of the WikiLeaks founder mark the fifth anniversary of him being held in prison in London.

Assange faces prosecution in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information, after the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

He is embroiled in a lengthy legal battle to avoid being extradited.

Wednesday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

China ‘flooding Britain with counterfeit Royal Mail stamps’

China is allegedly flooding Britain with counterfeit Royal Mail stamps, according to a newspaper investigation.

The Daily Telegraph reported that sources close to Royal Mail said fakes from the Asian country were causing a rise in complaints that stamps bought from legitimate stores were being deemed fraudulent, which can result in a £5 penalty.

The newspaper identified four Chinese suppliers offering to print up to one million counterfeit Royal Mail stamps a week. These stamps are being sold for as little as 4p each ahead of delivery to Britain. The fakes have also been found on Amazon and eBay and websites copying the Royal Mail official store.

Property sales expectations put spring in the step of the housing market

Surveyors are predicting that house sales will bounce upwards in the months ahead.

There was a steady improvement in sentiment in March, with home buyer demand and the supply of available properties increasing, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.

But it cautioned that, against a backdrop of elevated mortgage rates, the scope for an acceleration in housing market activity ‘will still be relatively limited’. A net balance of 8% of property professionals reported seeing inquiries from new buyers rising rather than falling in March. This was the most positive result since February 2022, Rics said.

Volkswagen reveals updated Golf line-up for 2024

Volkswagen has revealed the updated version of its eighth-generation Golf.

The Golf hatchback will be initially available from April 11 in Life, Match and Style trim, while the estates will come in Life or Style specification.

Prices start from £27,035 for the entry-level Golf Life and rise to £31,650 for the R-Line estate – the eHybrid will arrive later this year, to be accompanied by the GTE and GTI models, with information about them yet to be revealed.

Weather

After showers have cleared in the north-west, it’ll be a day of sunny spells in the north, reports BBC Weather. The south, however, will hang onto cloud and showers. Another windy and mild day, with temperatures in the high-teens, even 20 degrees.

Heavy rain tonight for Northern Ireland and southern Scotland; cloudy elsewhere. A mild night.