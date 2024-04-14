Apr 14: Squatters in £13m Ramsay pub; Sydney killer’s ‘mental health issues’; Bespoke Pininfarina

Gordon Ramsay’s £13m London pub taken over by squatters

Squatters have taken over a Gordon Ramsay pub in London that is currently up for sale with a guide price of £13m.

A group of at least six squatters locked themselves inside the Grade II-listed York & Albany hotel and gastropub just outside Regent’s Park, boarding up the windows and putting up a ‘legal warning’ defending their takeover, The Sun reported yesterday.

Ramsay called the police on Wednesday but was unable to have the squatters removed, it is understood, with the Met saying they didn’t attend as it was a civil matter.

Sydney knife attacker was 40-year-old man with mental health issues, say police

The knife attacker who killed six people and injured eight in a stabbing spree at a Sydney shopping centre before being shot dead was a 40-year-old man with mental health issues, police have said.

New South Wales Police said they had identified the attacker as Joel Cauchi, of Queensland, and do not think he was motivated by terrorism.

The lone knifeman attacked shoppers on Saturday afternoon at the Westfield shopping centre in the suburb of Bondi Junction in eastern Sydney.

RAF jets shoot down Iranian drones heading to Israel

RAF jets have been used to shoot down Iranian drones after Tehran announced it had launched an attack on Israel in what threatens to become a major regional escalation.

Aircraft in Iraq and Syria have been deployed to intercept ‘any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions,’ the Ministry of Defence said.

Israeli military spokesman Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said 99% of more than 300 drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles had been shot down outside the country’s borders. A seven-year-old girl is critically injured after a missile strike.

Tim Loughton becomes latest Tory MP to stand down at next election

Tim Loughton has become the latest Conservative MP to announce that they will stand down at the next general election.

The veteran backbencher, who has represented East Worthing & Shoreham since 1997, said it was ‘wiser to leave five minutes too soon than to continue for five years too long’.

The former children’s minister, who served in David Cameron’s government, takes the exodus of Tories planning to quit Parliament to a total of 64.

Tories suspend Anderson’s wife as photo appears to show her on Reform campaign

A Conservative councillor married to Lee Anderson has been suspended by the party after he shared a photo that appears to show her campaigning for Reform UK.

The Tories said they would launch an investigation after the Ashfield MP posted the picture on X, formerly Twitter. The photo appears to show Sinead Anderson among a group of people canvassing for Reform in Selston alongside her husband.

If Anderson’s wife, who is a senior member of Nottinghamshire County Council, is found to have campaigned for a rival party, it would be a breach of party rules.

Campaigner Alan Bates proposes private prosecutions over Post Office IT scandal

Former subpostmaster and campaigner Alan Bates has said he will consider private prosecutions against those responsible for the Horizon IT scandal if the inquiry doesn’t pass a file to prosecuting authorities.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme yesterday: ‘If we find that the authorities, whoever it is, are not prepared to take this forward, I think it’s pretty certain that we’re going to have to look at private prosecutions.

‘It was fine when Post Office brought private prosecutions so if we’ve got to do it in return then so be it.’

Pininfarina reveals Reversario hypercar in bespoke commission

Italian design house Pininfarina has revealed a bespoke hypercar designed for one customer.

The Reversario – believed to cost in excess of £2m – is a special edition of Pininfarina’s Battista electric hypercar, which was limited to 150 units worldwide when it went on sale in 2022.

Performance figures are the same as the standard car with 1,874bhp, 2,300Nm of torque, 0-60mph in 1.79 seconds and 0-124mph in 4.75 seconds, but it has a unique exterior colour scheme. (Manipulated image shows front and back of the car)

Weather outlook

Today will start dry and bright, says BBC Weather, but it’ll be windy in the afternoon with variable cloud and scattered showers, mainly in the north and west and merging into longer spells of rain at times.

Monday morning will see overnight showery rain clearing to the south-east. This will leave a mix of sunny spells and scattered, blustery showers, heavy at times and wintry in northern and western hills.