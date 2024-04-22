Apr 22: Record London Marathon; Truss rules out return; Menzies quits Conservatives

Record numbers run London Marathon including stars and people in costume

A record number of people ran in the London Marathon on Sunday, including politicians, actors in character and amateurs in costume.

More than 50,000 people ran the 26.2-mile course through the capital on what was a dry and bright day, which saw highs of 12C.

Runners of all ages completed the route for charity, with a number breaking records in costume.

I don’t want to be PM again, Truss insists

Liz Truss has insisted she does not want to ‘reinstate’ herself as prime minister, a week after saying she had ‘unfinished business’ with the Conservative Party.

Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister had previously declined to rule out standing to be Tory leader, saying it was ‘never wise to rule anything out in politics’.

But in an interview with Sky News On Sunday, Ms Truss appeared to do just that, saying her new book was ‘not trying to reinstate myself as prime minister’.

Mark Menzies quits Conservatives as Tories say conduct ‘fell below standard’

Mark Menzies has quit the Conservative Party and will leave Parliament at the next election after an internal investigation found ‘a pattern of behaviour that falls below the standards expected of MPs’.

The Fylde MP has been accused of misusing political donations to cover his medical expenses and pay off ‘bad people’ who had locked him in a flat and demanded money for his release.

An investigation into the allegations, denied by Mr Menzies, concluded on Sunday, finding that while there had not been a misuse of party funds, the MP’s behaviour fell below the required standards and may have breached the Nolan principles of public life.

Weekend Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Max Verstappen powers to dominant victory in Chinese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen powered to another dominant win in Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix – as Lewis Hamilton complained his car was “slow” and “broken” after he finished ninth.

Verstappen emerged unscathed from two safety car periods to secure his 38th win from the last 49 staged in Formula One on his unstoppable march towards a fourth straight championship.

But for Hamilton, now 50 races and 868 long days without a victory, this marked another sobering afternoon in his uncompetitive Mercedes.

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS IN SHANGHAI 🏆 That’s Max’s first victory in China 🤩 Lando Norris takes second behind the Dutchman with Sergio Perez finishing third 👏👏#F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/UasqOy8PG7 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 21, 2024

Ex-Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis to co-host Channel 4’s election coverage

Former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis will co-host Channel 4’s general election coverage, the broadcaster has announced.

In 2022, Maitlis, 53, revealed she was leaving the BBC and the journalist now co-hosts The News Agents podcast alongside Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

The former BBC newsreader was recently portrayed on screen in the Netflix movie Scoop, which details the events around her Newsnight interview with the Duke of York in which she grilled him about his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Weather outlook…

Today, any early bright spells will be replaced by cloudy skies, with spells of light rain moving southwards, these heavier in parts of England. Cloud will break up in the far north later in the day, the BBC reports.

Tonight will see cloud recede south-eastwards, with lengthy clear spells developing for most. However, it will continue cloudy in much of central and southern England with some light rain.

Tomorrow will be sunnier for the north and west, but rather cloudy in the south and east with light showers in the far south-east of England. A less mild day, and turning breezy with northerly winds.