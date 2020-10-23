With all parts of the country experiencing differing infection levels and restrictions, knowing what you can and can’t do has suddenly become a lot more complicated.

That’s especially true for customers wanting to buy a car, get their car serviced or MOT’d, and even more so for car dealers.

Can showrooms remain open if they’re in Tier 3, for instance?

Here, we’ve tried to answer those questions in this handy guide.

What are the different tier levels across the UK?

Are you sitting comfortably? In England there’s a three-tier structure – Medium, High and Very High.

Medium means a 10pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants; and gatherings of more than six people are banned part from events such as funerals and weddings

High means the mixing of different households indoors is banned; the rule of six applies to outdoor spaces and private gardens with social distancing, while different households cannot mix inside pubs and restaurants. The 10pm curfew remains

Very High is far more restrictive. Mixing of households indoors and outdoors is banned – even in private gardens; pubs and bars close although restaurants and pubs that can operate as restaurants can remain open; no wedding receptions; no non-essential travel; local politicians decide if gyms, hairdressers, beauty salons and betting shops should close; and non-essential shops, schools and universities should remain open

In Scotland, a five-tier structure will come into effect on November 2. Level zero is as close to normal as possible without a vaccine, while levels one to three are broadly the same as England’s structure. Level four is the most extreme and is close to a full lockdown.

Wales, from 6pm on October 23, goes into a two-week ‘firebreak’. The (long) list of rules are here

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland has taken a different path from other parts of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, and introduced more restrictive measures for four weeks from October 16. People are being told to work from home, for instance, but where this isn’t possible, employers should take clear, practical steps to help protect workers and create safe places to work. More information can be found here

Ireland re-entered national lockdown on October 21 – the first EU country to do so – with the population facing the highest level of restrictions for six weeks.

The Irish government has put the nation on a Level 5 footing, meaning all non-essential retail has had to close and people aren’t allowed to travel further than three miles.

Dealerships are classed as non-essential retail. However, the gov.ie website says ‘outlets providing for the repair and maintenance of mechanically propelled vehicles … and any related facilities (including tyre sales and repairs)’ can remain open.

In addition, anywhere that rents or leases ‘mechanically propelled vehicles’ have been deemed essential too.

Do the rules on how car dealers can operate change depending on location and tier?

Generally speaking, no.

At the moment car dealers in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland remain open and it’s business as usual, providing all Covid-secure protocols (such as face masks, sneeze screens, etc) are in place.

If Scotland goes into its highest Tier 4 then the situation may change again, but for the moment the tiers do not prevent car dealers from working.

Sounds simple and it is, but there is an elephant in the room – Wales. As part of the two-week lockdown, Welsh car dealers have to close along with all other non-essential retail businesses.

According to Lawgistics, car dealers can operate a click-and-deliver service as it counts as a distance sale. Its recommendation would be for dealers to provide all relevant distance sales paperwork.

Can car dealers still open their doors?

Yes, for the time being if a dealer is located in England, Scotland or Northern Ireland, then their doors will remain open and customers can visit, providing all coronavirus measures such as PPE and social distancing are adhered to.

The exception is Wales as dealers’ doors have to close, but many Welsh dealers will have the facility to operate online and over the phone and deliver cars to customers.

Can car dealers offer test drives?

Again, like above, for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, business carries on as normal so test drives are allowed.

Face masks will be mandatory and if customers are concerned about the procedure, dealers will explain how the test drive will take place.

Are there any changes to Covid restrictions in showrooms such as more PPE and increased social distancing?

Apart from Wales where showrooms will close, there are no changes to the way a car showroom has been operating since they reopened during the summer.

Social distancing must be abided by, and features such as sneeze screens and hand sanitiser units must be fitted. Face masks must be worn by customers and dealership staff.

Can I get my car serviced and MOT’d in local lockdown areas?

It depends on which part of the country you’re in. Businesses in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland carry on just like they have done since they reopened in the summer, so if your car needs servicing or is due its MOT then you can get those booked.

In Wales, customers are being advised to postpone services if necessary but not to postpone MOTs if they’re due during the two-week lockdown.

Is advice available?

Part of the confusion felt by customers and dealers has been due to supposedly different guidance for different areas of the country.

Government guidance is being updated all the time but the best place for customers and dealers to keep an eye on are the national websites.

So, for England:

https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus

For Scotland:

https://www.gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19/

For Wales:

https://gov.wales/coronavirus-regulations-guidance

For Northern Ireland:

https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/coronavirus-covid-19-regulations-guidance-what-restrictions-mean-you

Any need to panic?

Obviously, the answer is no.

For most dealers it’s business as usual and for those businesses in Wales it will be a return to how they operated during the first national lockdown.

For customers, dealerships are some of the safest retail places thanks to space for social distancing and rigorous measures in place for safety.