Boris Johnson has placed large parts of the country into a new Tier 4 tonight – effectively equivalent to the lockdown that occurred in November.

In a press conference this evening, the prime minister announced that non essential will be forced to close again from Sunday, December 20, including car dealerships.

Those areas currently in Tier 3 in London, the south east and east of England will all see non-essential retail shut again and returned to click and collect.

But what does this mean for car dealers? Here’s what we can assume and know so far taking into account how car dealers were allowed to operate during the second lockdown.

Are car dealers open in Tier 4?

No. Non essential retail will close from tomorrow (Sunday, December 20) which means car dealers will return to a click and collect solution for those who want to buy a new or used car in Tier 4 areas.

Dealerships will close and offer cars for sale on their websites only.

As during the second national lockdown, dealers will not be able to allow customers to browse or take test drives and purchases will have to be made remotely.

Car sales will have to have been completed online with only the hand over allowed as a click and collect.

Can people in different tiers go to a car dealer in Tier 4?

This is unadvisable. People travelling into Tier 4 areas will be discouraged and those in Tier 4 should only make essential journeys.

Travelling to a car dealership in Tier 4 from another area will thus be unadvisable unless the purchase is for essential reasons. As always, the advice from the government is to be sensible.

Can I take a test drive at a dealership in Tier 4?

No. Test drives will not be allowed as all car sales will need to be completed remotely.

Can I go and look around a car dealership in Tier 4?

No you can’t. Car showrooms and their forecourts will be closed, so that means browsing is off limits.

One of our legal experts suggested during the second lockdown that dealers may even want to rope off their cars to ensure people don’t wander on and browse. This could be advisable under Tier 4 too.

While that may sound extreme, if car dealers are not allowed to be open it’s not worth falling foul of the law.

Can I look around a used car during Tier 4?

No. The deal has to be fully transacted online or over the phone before you go to pick it up. This means you can’t go and look around a car before buying it and have to do so using remote means.

Many dealers are well set up for this and will have countless pictures of the cars you’re looking to buy on their websites. They did it successfully during the second lockdown very well.

Dealers will also produce personalised videos for you and will likely show you around the car via FaceTime or video calling so you are comfortable with what you are buying.

Following the latest urgent @BorisJohnson announcement, our London and Home Counties dealerships look to be impacted. Service is not effected but sales will see a move back to click and collect and home deliveries. We are nimble and will let customers know the details soon — Robert Forrester (@vertumotors) December 19, 2020

Can I get my car serviced in Tier 4?

Yes you can. Car services and repairs are deemed as essential during all lockdowns and have not stopped. You will be able to get a service as normal as garages and car dealerships will be operating as normal.

Do I need an MOT if I am in Tier 4?

Yes you do. MOTs will still be needed if you are locked down or face tougher restrictions such as Tier 4. Book your car in for the essential check. Penalties for driving a car without an MOT are tough and despite coronavirus you will still need to have your car checked over annually.

Will there been an MOT exemption for Tier 4?

We’d say no. This is highly unlikely. You will need to get your car MOT’d as normal and it is advised to book in early as garages are still dealing with the backlog of MOTs that were deferred from the first lockdown.

The first MOT extension caused chaos with the backlog now needed to be tested and was hard for the government to implement.

MOTs carried on during the second lockdown and as Tier 4 is effectively the same, it’s thought they will carry on as normal under the ‘essential service’ exemption.

What has to close under Tier 4?

Non-essential shops – including car dealerships – gyms, cinemas, hairdressers and bowling alleys will be forced to close for two weeks from Sunday, December 20, while people will be restricted to meeting one other person from another household in an outdoor public space.

Where does Tier 4 apply?

The new Tier 4 restrictions will apply in all Tier 3 areas in the South East – covering Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings.

It will also apply in London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London) and the East of England – Bedford, Central Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton, Peterborough, Hertfordshire and Essex (excluding Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring).

Exemptions to the ‘stay at home’ message issued as part of Tier 4 which applied in the November lockdown, will also apply in the new Tier 4 – including support bubbles, childcare bubbles and children whose parents are separated.

Remind me, what has to close under Tier 3?

Hospitality is closed with the exception of sales by takeaway, drive through or delivery

Accommodation is closed, with limited exceptions

Indoor entertainment venues are closed

And what can carry on in Tier 3?

Everyone can go to work

Personal care is open

Indoor leisure – but no group activities

Full details can be seen below

Are car dealers open in Wales during their new lockdown?

No. Wales will enter a lockdown tomorrow – bought forward from the planned start date of Christmas Eve. Dealers in Wales will have to close, however they will be operating a click and collect service. If you buy your new or used car online you will be able to visit the dealership to collect it only.

Are car dealers open during the Northern Ireland six-week lockdown?

No, and during the six week lockdown from Boxing Day no click and collect will be allowed either. Essential shops will have to close also by 8pm during the first week of the lockdown.