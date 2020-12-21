Customers are allowed to move between tiers including the recently introduced Tier 4 to visit a car dealership.

Legal experts speaking on a special Car Dealer Live programme – which you can watch at the top of this story – cleared up a notable grey area in guidance surrounding Tier 4 restrictions introduced at the weekend.

It was initially believed customers living in a Tier 4 area could not collect a car they’d bought or visit a dealership to get their car serviced because of strict Tier 4 lockdown rules.

However, legal experts from Lawgistics and CG Professional told Car Dealer Live viewers customers are allowed to move out of a Tier category for a click-and-collect collection or for car servicing reasons.

Conversely, dealers can also leave a Tier 4 area and fulfil a click-and-deliver order to a part of the country in a Tier 1 or 2 classification.

‘The guidance isn’t very clear – again because it was rushed out, something we have said many times this year – but it does say you can come out of Tier 4 area for a reasonable excuse and you can stay local,’ said Lawgistics’ Nona Bowkis.

‘You can leave Tier 4 if it’s reasonably necessary and you can buy for yourself, someone for your household or for a vulnerable person from a Tier 4 business – you can cross the borders.’

Stacey Turner from CG Professional said: ‘If you’ve got your protective measures in place then yes it is permissible, especially for servicing and MOTs – but make sure you’re following the rules regarding social distancing, for instance.

‘In regards to click-and-collect, it’s the same as Amazon delivering – they will carry on delivering to all areas regardless. In my view car dealers can continue to honour deliveries but on a click-and-collect basis.’

Prime minister Boris Johnson surprised many and placed large parts of England into a new Tier 4 category on Saturday night.

London, the south east and east of England were moved up from Tier 3 to Tier 4 at midnight Sunday, December 20, effectively placing these areas in a similar lockdown that occurred in November.

However, it was unclear if people could move in or out of a Tier 4 area.

The legal experts also discussed issues surrounding the furlough scheme in light of the Tier 4 announcement, gave tips on what dealers should be doing if they’re operating in a Tier 4 area and answered viewers’ questions.

You can watch the full broadcast at the top of this story