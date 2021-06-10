Arnold Clark extends support of pro golfer Robert MacIntyre for a year

Dealer group Arnold Clark has extended its support of professional golfer Robert MacIntyre for a year.

He was welcomed back to its head office in Hillington to be given a new BMW X6 xDrive30d MHT M Sport.

Arnold Clark began its partnership with the European Tour winner in 2019, and group finance and leasing director David Cooper, pictured right with MacIntyre, said: ‘We’ve been closely following his professional career, not just as sponsors but as fans.

‘He’s a great inspiration to young golfers and it was a real thrill to see him moving up the rankings, winning his first European Tour title, and we were all cheering him on as he made his Masters debut.

‘We hope our support makes a small difference and I can’t wait to see what he does this season.’

MacIntyre said: ‘Thank you to everyone at Arnold Clark for their generosity in providing me with this new BMW X6.

‘I can’t wait to get it out on the road, and the trip back to Oban is the perfect opportunity.

‘I’m grateful for the support that Arnold Clark have given me throughout my professional career and I’m looking forward to working with them for many years to come.’

The partnership sees the 24-year-old supporting the Arnold Clark Community Fund, which has given grants of up to £1,000 to charities and community groups that need the most help in the wake of the pandemic.

He also provides voiceovers for videos shared on Arnold Clark’s social media channels and internally.

Arnold Clark supports golf at grassroots and elite levels. In March, it became the sponsor of the PGA in Scotland Tartan Tour.

The group was founded in 1954 and is the largest independently-owned and family-run car retailer in the UK, with 200 dealerships representing 25 marques.

It came top in our inaugural list of the UK’s 100 most profitable dealers, with a 2019 EBITDA profit of £194.30m on a £4.46bn turnover and a 2.6 per cent return on sales.