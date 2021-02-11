Arnold Clark had three times as many used cars in stock in January compared to its nearest rival, new figures have revealed.

The latest Top 50 list of the Most Stocked Used Car Dealers from our data partners CarCondor.co.uk show Arnold Clark had 30,315 cars in stock last month.

In second, with 10,672 cars and moving up one place, was Evans Halshaw.

Sytner-owned CarShop dropped to third place with 9,547 used cars in stock.

Dealers were locked down in January and were unable to sell cars from their forecourts, reverting to a click and collect model instead.

Carcondor.co.uk’s William Gomes explained that Cazoo had dropped one place to 12th in the list after moving up every single month last year. The online car dealer – which yesterday announced yet another acquisition – had 4,572 cars in stock in January.

The CarCondor numbers do not take into account returns, which customers can do up to 14 days after buying online.

Gomes added: ‘The top dealers discounted their cars on average by £691 in January – that is 25 per cent more than in December (£550).

‘The dealer who discounted their stock the most on average did by £2,055 while at the other end the dealer who discounted the least did it by £23. In general dealers with more premium models discounted much more than others.

‘This data is based on preliminary data and does not include the huge increase in vehicles being returned, that we have seen recently.’

