Arson suspected as dealership goes up in flames for second time this year

Arsonists are believed to be behind a blaze that broke out at a Nottinghamshire dealership early today.

Lowdham Cars in Gunthorpe went up in flames early this morning (Aug 7), with four cars inside and outside alight, as was the showroom, according to Nottinghamshire Live.

Four hose reel jets were used to extinguish the flames by crews from six Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service stations, who were called out at 3.07am.

They wore breathing apparatus as they tackled the flames at the single-storey building. There were no injuries.

It’s the second blaze suffered by the business this year, following a garage fire at the Lowdham Road dealership.

Police have cordoned off the dealership and an investigation into what caused today’s fire is set to take place, but Lowdham Cars told Car Dealer this morning it believed that arsonists were to blame. It declined to comment further as it was awaiting police.

Local resident Steve Simmons was quoted by Nottinghamshire Live as saying the dealership also had all its vehicles smashed up a few years ago. ‘I’m sure the police should be looking into it. It’s very strange,’ he said.

Others reported being woken by alarms and hearing tyres pop then seeing flashing blue lights and smoke.

One resident who didn’t want to be identified was quoted as saying: ‘It was quite a big fire.’

Nottinghamshire firefighters have also been tackling a major blaze that broke out on Friday at an industrial site in Ranskill and which saw thousands of tyres, scrap vehicles and a number of diesel tanks go up in flames, sending thick black smoke into the sky.

It was declared a major incident, with fire crews likely to remain there until early this coming week, and is being treated as arson.

Main image via Google Street View and taken in May 2022