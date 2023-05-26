Aston Martin bosses dub DB12 ‘the world’s first super tourer’ as British firm unveils hotly-anticipated sports car

Aston Martin has unveiled its new DB12 sports car with bosses proudly dubbing it ‘the world’s first super tourer’.

The much-anticipated model, which replaces the outgoing DB11, represents the next stage of Aston Martin’s upcoming eco plans.

The firm is set to release several new electrified models over the coming years, ahead of the government’s ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030.

With those green credentials in mind, Aston has scrapped the V12 option available on the DB11 and will only be offering the DB12 with a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

The unit develops a significant 671bhp and 800Nm of torque – more than both the V8 and V12 engines offered previously.

It allows the DB12 to hit 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds and enables a top speed of 202mph.

Elsewhere, an eight-speed automatic gearbox sends drive to the rear wheels, while the DB12 also comes with an electronic rear differential that gives the driver ‘maximum response for more precise and consistent handling’.

The DB12 is also the first road car fitted with Michelin’s new Pilot Sport 5S tyres, which have been developed further for Aston Martin’s use.

On the outside, the new car takes more than a little inspiration from its predeccesor although there are a number of subtle changes.

The front is more aggressive, with a reshaped radicator and splitter, and there is a more prominent grille and new LED headlights. Large 21-inch forge alloy wheels, available in various finishes, are also included.

The biggest change on the DB12 comes when you step inside, where Aston has invested significant resources unto a vastly overhauled interior.

There’s a new infotainment system with additional online services and integration with the Aston Martin App – two ‘firsts’ for the British brand.

It also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The most commonly used controls, such as ventilation and driver assistance features, remain as physical buttons, though.

Roberto Fedeli, chief technology officer of Aston Martin, said: ‘The DB12 is a statement car. One that asserts Aston Martin’s position as a leader in performance, dynamics, engineering and technology.

‘We have pushed every aspect of this car to be best-in-class. The result is more power and performance than its rivals. Combined with exceptional handling and an exciting soundtrack, it is a car with passion and a truly sporting character. The DB12 is the start of Aston Martin’s most exciting new era.’

Pricing for the DB12 is yet to be announced although first deliveries are expected to start in Q3 of this year.