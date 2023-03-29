Log in
Shoreham Vehicle Auctions colleagues who work for the trade plate team, with the Nissan eNV200 minibus (but who didn't want to be named)Shoreham Vehicle Auctions colleagues who work for the trade plate team, with the Nissan eNV200 minibus (but who didn't want to be named)

Supplier News

Auction delivery team racks up 150,000 miles in Nissan electric minibus

  • Shoreham Vehicle Auctions has passed 150,000-mile mark in eNV200
  • Drivers are taken around south of England for pick-ups and deliveries
  • Up to 100 miles achieved regularly by minibus, says team
Time 11:20 am, March 29, 2023

A trade plate delivery team at an auction house has notched up 150,000 miles in its all-electric Nissan minibus.

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions’ eNV200 is still going strong, too, taking the drivers around the south of England to collect vehicles from sellers and deliver them to dealers.

The drivers say they regularly get between 80 and 100 miles of range from the seven-seater, letting them travel to London and back again from the south coast in one journey, for example.

Sixteen electric chargers have also been put in at the auction centre, which are powered by 135 solar panels that generate 50kW of energy.

The eight-year-old Nissan, which was bought nearly new, charges overnight from the renewable energy generated by Shoreham’s 1,850 hours of sunshine a year.

Eighty per cent of Shoreham Vehicle Auctions’ car and minibus fleet is now electric as it looks to accelerate its Road to Zero emissions.

MD Alex Wright said: ‘We have made a conscious decision to create our own electricity to power as many parts of the business as possible, including our company vehicles.

‘We wanted to keep our Road to Zero simple by becoming self-sufficient and avoiding initiatives such as tree-planting or offsetting emissions.

‘Our minibus is making countless shorter trips, which is perfect for electric power. The running costs are low, it has zero tailpipe emissions and continues to be a loyal workhorse.’

Pictured are Shoreham Vehicle Auctions colleagues who work for the trade plate team

