Auction house RM Sotheby’s claims world record with €9.8m Bugatti Chiron Profilée

Luxury auction house RM Sotheby’s has achieved a new world record after selling a Bugatti Chiron Profilée for a jaw-dropping price of €9.8m (£8.73m).

The price, which includes buyers premium, makes the Bugatti the most expensive new car ever sold at auction – a huge milestone for the auctioneers.

After an intense bidding war in the room, on the phones and online, the performance car sold for exactly €9,792,500 (£8,728,370).

As well as being a world record for a new car sold at auction, the figure also makes the Profilée one of the most expensive Bugatti’s ever sold.

The result left RM Sotheby’s experts stunned, having given it an estimate of between €4.2m (£3.7m) and €5.5m (£4.9m) before the Paris sale.

A spokesman for the firm said: ‘In front of a packed salesroom in Paris, RM Sotheby’s sold the Bugatti Chiron Profilée for a remarkable €9,792,500 after an extended bidding contest between a number of collectors bidding in the room, on the telephones, and via the internet.

‘The figure makes the one-of-a-kind, Bugatti Chiron Profilée, the most valuable new car ever sold at auction, and the sum achieved is significantly higher than the pre-sale estimate of €4,200,000-€5,500,000.

‘The selling price places the car among the most valuable Bugattis of any era ever sold at auction.’

Following the sale, RM Sotheby’s announced that a percentage of the proceeds will go to benefit charitable causes.

The auction took place yesterday (Feb 1).

