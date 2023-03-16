Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Ducati clock up record £6.85bn profit in 2022

VW Group’s premium manufacturers – Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley and Ducati – have clocked up record profits for 2022 of £6.85bn (€7.6bn).

Announcing financial results today, the group said it brought in revenue of £54.3bn (€61.8bn) for 2022.

The manufacturers said ‘consistent crisis management’ helped boost the performance in a year dominated by ‘global challenges’.

In total the four brands delivered a total of 1.63m cars – down on the 1.68m delivered in 2021 – while Ducati sold 61,562 bikes, up on the 59,447 sold the year before.

Audi accounted for 1,614,231 of the total number of cars sold by the premium automotive group.

Lamborghini delivered 9,233 cars (2021: 8,405). It generated profits of £539m (€614m) for the year.

Bentley chalked up its best ever financial results – making a staggering £621.8m (€708m) operating profit.

The Crewe-based car maker delivered 15,174 cars across the world in the year, the first time it has delivered more than 15,000 cars.

Meanwhile, Ducati added £95m (€109m) profit to the group’s total.

Audi CFO Jürgen Rittersberger said: ‘Audi demonstrated great financial strength in 2022 despite challenging global conditions and broke records in revenue and operating profit.

‘These results give us confidence that we will continue to achieve our ambitious strategic goals going forward.’