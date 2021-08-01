Audi expands Q4 e-tron electric SUV with new longer range and quattro models

Audi has revealed two new versions of its recently launched all-electric Q4 e-tron SUV, adding a longer range and all-wheel-drive.

The e-tron Sportback 40 uses a single motor on the rear axle that provides 201bhp and 310Nm of torque.

The battery is a 76.6kWh capacity and provides a range of up to 332 miles, making it the longest range electric vehicle in Audi’s range.

The other new addition is available on the regular Q4 and brings all-wheel-drive to the range.

The standard Q4 models are rear-wheel-drive, but the 45 quattro adds another motor on the front axle, giving a total of 261bhp and 425Nm of torque.

The 45 quattro can go from 0-60mph in 6.9 seconds and has a range of up to 304 miles from the same battery size as the 40 Sportback.

It brings the Q4 line-up to four and the Sportback to three.

On the regular model, it starts with the ‘35’, which can travel up to 208 miles per charge of its 55kWh battery, and tops out at the ‘50’, which has an 82kWh battery that provides up to 298 miles of range.

The Sportback, meanwhile, starts with the ‘35’ but goes up to 211 miles here, while the ‘50’ can travel up to 303 miles.

Prices for the regular Q4 start at £41,325 while the Sportback costs from £42,825.