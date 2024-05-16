Audi gets seal of approval from King Charles as brand is awarded royal warrant

Audi boasts a brand which is respected all around the world and the outfit has now been given a royal seal of approval.

That is because Audi UK has officially been awarded a royal warrant by King Charles, as a supplier of motor vehicles to the Royal Household.

The monarch, who himself has strong German roots, has handed the honour to Audi for a three year period, during which time the carmaker will work closely with the King and his team.

Bosses will assist the royals in their duties, while also helping to raise money for charity and worthwhile causes.

Confirming the news, Andrew Doyle director of Audi UK, wrote on LinkedIn: ‘It’s not every week that you get correspondence from Buckingham Palace!

‘However, when a letter lands with the Royal Arms embossed at the top there is always a little frisson of anticipation as to what lies within.

‘So I am truly honoured and delighted to be informed that Audi UK has been awarded a royal warrant by King Charles as a supplier of motor vehicles to the Royal Household.

‘This is fantastic news and we are delighted to continue working with the King and his team to assist them in their duties of representing the country and raising money for charity and worthy causes, something which Audi is very passionate about.

‘The royal warrant is bestowed upon us for another three years and I couldn’t be prouder to work for the Audi brand at this time having received this news.’

The Royals share German heritage with Audi but changed their surname from Saxe-Coburg to Windsor in an attempt to divert attention away from them during WWI.

Other carmakers to have held royal warrant include Aston Martin, Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen Group.

The honour has also been bestowed upon car care product provider, Autoglym.

Main image: ©Chris Jackson/PA Images