Audi is going upmarket with EV charging lounge experiment

Audi is looking at bringing in a premium public charging experience for EV drivers.

The manufacturer is seeking somewhere in Germany for its charging hub test centre concept, which is expected to go live later this year.

It’s made from container cubes that can be easily transported, which Audi says widens location opportunities.

Massive lithium-ion batteries made from cells recycled from development vehicles feed the high-powered chargers, meaning a standard 400-volt hook-up is all that’s needed for the building, further increasing the scope for locations.

Solar panels on the roof supply green energy but the batteries can be constantly topped up via the regular power supply.

The charging capacity hasn’t been revealed but it’s likely to be around 300kW.

Audi says its new e-tron GT model can charge at up to 270kW, meaning 60 miles of range can be added in about five minutes. A charge from five to 80 per cent should take around 23 minutes.

Drivers can book a charger place and will have access to an upstairs lounge boasting snacks, drinks and ‘non-food items’ while they wait for their car to be topped up.

It’s similar to the Gridserve Electric Forecourt, which recently opened in Braintree and is the first service station centring on EVs, with waiting areas, shops and restaurants.