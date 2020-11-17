Customers will be able to order Audi’s updated 296bhp SQ2 from November 19 with prices starting from £38,900.

The performance crossover is expected to arrive in showrooms soon with sharper exterior styling, as well as equipment and technology upgrades to bring the model up to date.

On the outside, the SQ2 features Matrix LED lights on top-spec Vorsprung versions, though all cars get LED headlights and plenty of silver highlight elements as standard.

Also added at no extra cost is 18-inch wheels while Black Edition cars benefit from larger 19-inch variants.

Under the bonnet, the model is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine packing 296bhp and 400Nm of torque as before. This aids a sub-five-second 0-60mph time and a top speed of 155mph.

Compared to the regular Q2, this performance-oriented version sits 20mm lower to the ground.

Power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Despite the performance on offer, the German manufacturer claims the car can achieve 34mpg, while CO2 emissions stand at 188g/km.

As it’s the same as the outgoing model there isn’t a noticeable change in performance, but Audi has given the compact SUV a new switchable flap exhaust system to louden its exhaust note upon acceleration.

Other improvements include a new valvelift system which optimises the flow of exhaust gas to the turbocharger to improve throttle response.

Inside the SQ2, black leather and Alcantara is used extensively throughout the cabin. All variants get a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors and an 8.3-inch infotainment system, along with a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display.

Practicality-wise, the crossover offers 355 litres of space, increasing to 1,000 litres by folding the rear seats flat.