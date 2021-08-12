Log in
Audi shows future luxury design plans with Skysphere concept car

  • Concept car will make public debut tomorrow at Monterey Car Week
  • Called Skysphere, this concept can switch between long and short wheelbase for ultimate flexibility
  • The design shows Audi’s future plans for the luxury sector

Time 3 mins ago

Audi is showing of its future design direction with a new luxury concept car called Skysphere.

This two-door convertible with an electric powertrain is packed with futuristic tech.

What makes this concept car less likely to see the light of day soon is its ‘variable wheelbase’. This means that mechanisms can increase the distance between the front and rear wheels to create more space for long distance comfort, or reduce it for sporty agility.

At the touch of a button the driver can switch between the two drive modes, with the smaller, sportier version being driven like a traditional vehicle with a steering wheel and foot pedals. The Skysphere also has rear wheel steering, which improves its cornering agility and high-speed stability.

However, switch to the GT mode and the wheel and pedals move into a hidden recess, which coupled with the increased wheelbase, makes the cabin much roomier and more comfortable.

In this mode, the car has full self-driving capabilities and can take passengers to their destination autonomously. Once at the destination, the car can go and park itself or find somewhere to charge.

The electric powertrain uses a single motor on the rear wheels, providing 614bhp and 750Nm of torque and can go from 0-60mph in under four seconds. The battery capacity is 80kWh, which Audi believes will provide a range of about 310 miles.

Andrew Doyle, director of Audi UK, said: ‘Audi is renowned for its progressive concept cars that demonstrate remarkable foresight and technological ingenuity.

‘The Skysphere concept is the first of a family of three that will help shape the vision and direction of our brand as we electrify our business operation and future model line-ups.’

The Audi Skysphere concept will make its public debut at Monterey Car Week in California on August 13.

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

