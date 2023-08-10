Aug 10: Gatwick disruption expected; McQueen’s Ferrari for sale; More Ulez confusion; Armoured BMWs unveiled

Union predicts ‘severe disruption’ at Gatwick as August strikes announced

Unite has announced strikes by ground handlers and passenger assistance workers at Gatwick Airport later this month in a row over pay.

The union claims the industrial action will cause ‘severe disruption’. The strikes will involve more than 230 workers.

Unite members working for ground handling company Red Handling will walk out for four days from August 18, and a further four days from August 25, which includes the August bank holiday weekend.

Steve McQueen’s Ferrari heads to auction in Monterey

A 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 once owned by actor Steve McQueen is one of several iconic models set to head under the hammer at auction later this month.

Originally owned by the ‘King of Cool’, the Ferrari has been fully restored to McQueen’s specifications by specialists Ferrari Classiche under the ownership of racing driver Vern Schuppan.

Originally finished in a hazelnut exterior colour when it was first delivered to McQueen, the Ferrari was immediately repainted in a shade of dark maroon that specialist Lee Brown called ‘Chianti Red’. It comes accompanied by an estimate of between $5m and $7m (£3.9m to £5.4m).

E.On reports rise in UK sales and profit as boss urges action on fossil fuels

Energy giant E.On has reported an eight billion euro (£6.9bn) increase in its UK sales over the last six months.

The German company said it plans to invest billions across Europe as it revealed a one per cent drop in sales there to around €52.4bn (£44.8bn) over the half year.

But sales in the UK rose at breakneck speed, hitting a little under €21bn euros (£18.1bn), up from €12.8bn (£11bn) a year earlier, the business said.

Concerns raised over ‘unreasonable’ timeline for Ulez scrappage scheme

Many drivers will be charged daily fees ‘for quite some time’ because London’s car scrappage scheme is not being extended until eight days before the expansion of the ultra low emission zone (Ulez), a motoring services company has said.

The RAC, which issued the warning, described the timings as ‘extremely frustrating’.

The area covered by the Ulez scheme will be significantly expanded on August 29 to include the whole of outer London.

FTSE swings higher on hopes of cooling inflation

London’s markets recovered ground amid growing hopes across the continent that central banks will pause recent interest rate hikes.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.8 per cent, or 59.88 points, higher to finish at 7,587.3.

Germany’s Dax index was 0.49 per cent higher for the day and the Cac 40 closed up 0.72 per cent.

Barbie becomes highest grossing film of 2023 so far in UK and Ireland

Barbie has become the highest grossing film of the year so far at the UK and Ireland box office, new figures show.

The blockbuster comedy, which stars Margot Robbie as the world-famous Mattel fashion doll, has taken £67.5m in its first three weeks on release – enough to push the previous chart-topper, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, into second place on £54.6m.

Barbie’s commanding success at the box office could see it go on to beat last year’s biggest earning film, Top Gun: Maverick, which took £83.7m.

BMW increases the security of 7 Series and i7 with new armoured Protection models

BMW has equipped its latest 7 Series and i7 saloons with high-end armour as part of new Protection models.

Designed to protect their occupants against the worst circumstances, these models feature protective glass and even bodywork that can help deflect explosive blasts.

A new armoured steel body – called BMW Protective Core – is what both cars are centred around, with extra strength being added to a number of panels as a result. The glass meets the highest level of protection for civilian protection vehicles, too.

Weather outlook…

Warm and largely dry today, with any larger areas of cloud breaking up to leave sunny spells and patchy cloud for most. Showers moving into Northern Ireland and the south-west by the evening, however, the BBC reports.