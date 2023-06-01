Auto Trader appoints former Halfords and Tesco boss as new chairman

Auto Trader Group has appointed experienced retailer Matt Davies as its new chairman.

Davies will join the board on July 1 and is expected to take up the role of non-executive director, chairman designate from September 14, succeeding Ed Williams who has served for nine years in the role.

Davies has held a number of chairman and leader roles, including CEO of Pets at Home, Halfords and Tesco.

He’s currently chairman at Greggs where he was appointed in August 2022, and was formerly the chairman of N Brown and a non-executive director of Dunelm Group.

Davies is also chairman of privately owned businesses Hobbycraft and Travel Counsellors.

Speaking exclusively to Car Dealer, Auto Trader chief operating officer Catherine Faiers said: ‘Matt has been instrumental in delivering the move from traditional retailing to omni-channel retailing for Halfords and Tesco, for example.

‘We think his experience is really relevant for the journey that many of our retailers are going on and the digital transformation of the retail industry.’

Faiers refuted the notion that the appointment of Davies could suggest Auto Trader was becoming a retailer.

She insisted his experience in ‘delivering big transformations’ in high street businesses adopting omni-channel retailing is ‘relevant’ and will support Auto Trader’s dealer partners.

Commenting in the official London Stock Exchange announcement released this morning (Jun 1), Auto Trader CEO Nathan Coe said: ‘I would like to thank Ed for his huge contribution to Auto Trader’s strategy, business and culture over many years.

‘I look forward to working with Matt who brings a wealth of UK retail, digital and brand experience and is a great fit with both the board and organisation.’

Davies said: ‘Auto Trader is a great company and I am delighted to be taking on this role in a business with such a strong sense of purpose.

‘I am excited to work with the board, Nathan and the wider team to deliver on this over the coming years.’