Auto Trader commits record funding into reaching ‘younger and more female’ audience

Auto Trader is to plough more money than ever before into advertising and marketing campaigns as it looks to widen its audience.

The automotive marketplace is hoping to broaden its appeal and reach a more diverse audience by investing major advertising campaigns over the coming months.

The firm is hoping for increased visibility from a younger and more female audience and is doubling down on its marketing spend between now and March.

The campaign will see Auto Trader, which enjoyed soaring profits in the first half of the year, advertise in some of the most premium slots available from Boxing Day onwards.

This will include ads appearing during The Voice, Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win, The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox, as well as on Global radio stations.

The outfit has also announced a partnership with The Guardian as part of its bid to build trust and ‘brand saliency’.

Although the exact amount of money being thrown at the project has not been revealed, Auto Trader says it is its ‘largest ever marketing investment, representing a 23 per cent increase compared to last year.

Camilla Ellerton, marketing director at Auto Trader, said: ‘We are delighted to once again be able to increase our marketing investment this year to help raise consumer awareness of our brand and drive even more in-market car buyers to our retailer partners’ stock.

‘This year’s spend is our biggest consumer marketing investment ever in the history of our business, and with us looking to engage new audiences through various media channels, coupled with the strengthening of our editorial team, this will make easy to digest lifestyle automotive

content more accessible for consumers.

‘Not only this but the investment will continue to help millions across the UK find their next vehicle and further underlines our commitment in driving change together, responsibly.’