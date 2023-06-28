Auto Trader – Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year 2023

As the new car market begins to open up again with supply continuing to improve all the time, a good source of leads is vital.

And this year’s winner – Auto Trader – has consistently delivered huge audiences for its partners’ adverts, with dealers saying they simply couldn’t do business without it!

Group sales director Darren Moon told us how delighted the company was, saying: ‘Winning this is especially humbling for us, because it means so much to be voted for by the retailers themselves – that means we’re hopefully doing things right!

‘It means so much to us because as a company we’re dedicated to trying to help our retailer partners sell more cars, sell them more profitably and more efficiently.

‘So it’s very satisfying to hear that the hard work is achieving the goals and the retailers are seeing that come through.’

It’s the second year in a row that Auto Trader has scooped this much-coveted title, having been highly commended in 2021, and Moon said he thought that with the market now being so different to what had been seen for years – if ever – dealers were really liking the data that it was supplying, which was helping them to navigate the market and find the right vehicles to sell.

He emphasised that the successful dealers were the ones listening to the data.

He said: ‘That data is critical to understand what stock to buy, what price to put it on the market at and how to manage it.’

Moon commented on how busy the past year had been for Auto Trader, saying: ‘It’s been especially busy because the stock turn is phenomenally high. We’ve never seen used car stock turn like we’re seeing at the moment.’

Dealers are always telling us at Car Dealer how much they like the innovating that Auto Trader does, and Moon highlighted how it had made life easier over the past 12 months for people wanting to buy cars online as well as for retailers, moving more of the purchasing journey higher up the funnel and enabling soft checks for finance.

He also told how much the award meant to the wider team at Auto Trader, saying: ‘I think it’s ultra important.

‘Everything we do, whether it be product or tech, is about helping our retailers sell more cars and to be more efficient, so this means that we’re doing something right.

‘I’m not suggesting that we’re there – we’ve got a long way to go – but at least it’s recognition that we’re on the right path.’