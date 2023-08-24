Auto Trader expands offering by listing E-bikes for the first time as bosses look to develop growing market

Auto Trader has expanded its online marketplace by announcing it will list E-bikes for the very first time.

The automotive giant is offering more than 1,500 electrified bicycles from around 45 brands including iconic names like Raleigh and Brompton.

Bosses say the firm can play a vital role in growing the E-bike market and pointed to Auto Trader’s success in other areas of the electric mobility sector.

Commenting on the launch, Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader, said: ”We are focused on helping consumers to make more environmentally friendly vehicle choices so in turn they can make more environmentally friendly journey choices.

‘This might be walking or using a bike instead of using a car for a short journey, or perhaps an E-bike could be used to travel to a train station.

‘Cars clearly are very important for most people and will undoubtedly remain the primary mobility solution here in the UK, but as we all try to make more positive changes to help combat climate change, other mobility options such as bikes can be a complementary solution.

‘E-bikes, cars, E-cargobikes and vans, are increasingly being used for either shorter journeys or even for different parts of one journey, where appropriate.’

The new direction follows an Auto Trader survey carried out at the end of last year, which showed a keen interest for E-bikes.

Close to a quarter (24 per cent) of visitors to the marketplace saying they were interested in owning an E-bike.

Meanwhile, nearly a third (32 per cent) said they were interested in owning one in addition to 30 per cent of respondents, who already owned one.

Plummer continued: ‘We are excited about the impact E-bikes can have on how we get around and on people’s behaviour – switching from a single mode of transport for most of their needs to multiple solutions which are appropriate to each journey.

‘E-bikes will play a vital role in the future of mobility – a future where people make use of a connected combination of mobility solutions and can enjoy easier connections from one to the other.

‘As part of our role in driving confidence in every journey, we’re looking forward to supporting the growth of this important sector.’