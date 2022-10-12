Auto Trader – Online Advertiser For Used Cars 2022

With used car sales soaring, stock in short supply and crazy prices, it’s never been more important to partner with a platform that gets your used cars in front of the right buyers.

Our winner is a household name and often the first place people turn to when searching for their next used car.

Thanks to superb feedback from our dealer readers and impressing partners with great service and useful data, our 2022 winner was Auto Trader in its second triumph of the night – it also scooped the trophy for Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year.

Sales director Rebecca Clark said she was absolutely thrilled by its triumph. ‘It’s just brilliant that your voters recognise that the Auto Trader marketplace is the destination for consumers looking for a used car, or more recently, new cars as well. We’re delighted to win.’

Auto Trader is more than 40 years old now, having evolved from originally being simply a magazine to the data-driven tech business that it is now as well as being a digital marketplace. It’s been a multiple winner, so what is it that constantly impresses dealers?

‘I think it’s a combination of our data and insight and how we use it,’ said Clark.

‘How do we make sure that we’re always innovating to be able to have the right data at fingertips, be it for sourcing, pricing, or advertising vehicles.

‘The other thing is the people. There’s an awful lot of people here, whether we’re in the commercial side, or the product side, technology, we’re all obsessing about one thing, and that’s our consumers and our retailers and helping them achieve their goals.

‘So I think the data, the tech and the people are kind of where the magic really does happen.’