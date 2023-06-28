Auto Trader – Online Advertiser for Used Cars of the Year 2023

The retail values of used cars have remained high this year, allowing dealers of all sizes to bring in a consistently impressive source of revenue.

However, getting those vehicles in front of buyers can be a challenge, meaning a high quality online advertising partner is crucial.

Our highly commended firms impressed our readers with their brands and slick websites. However, there could only be one winner and in the end it was household name Auto Trader that retained the award it also won in 2022.

Our survey found that dealers love the firm’s consistent leads, impressive brand awareness and impeccable customer service.

After starting out as a magazine in 1977, Auto Trader has been one of the biggest success stories of the digital age, from any industry.

Now trading solely as an online business, it has more than 90 per cent prompted brand awareness with consumers and attracts more than 50m cross platform visits each month.

The company now has more than 13,300 retail partners and lists a whopping 485,000 cars every day.

Auto Trader also has also won our Consumer Lead Generation award in 2023 and sales director Rebecca Clark was quick to pay tribute to those working behind the scenes.

She said: ‘The team will just be chuffed to bits and super, super proud that the hard work and efforts have been recognised by the customers, which at its heart are what Auto Trader is all about.

‘Clearly we look after other segments of customers, but retailers are the largest part of Auto Trader.

‘Whether it’s the customer-facing teams, or the tech teams that are looking after the technology and products that help our retailers be successful, it will be a fist in the air moment for sure.’

As a platform that provides so many leads for dealers, it is perhaps unsurprising that retailers rate Auto Trader so highly.

However, the business is refusing to rest on its laurels and is continuing to invest in order to ensure the platform remains at the forefront of the market.

Clarke told Car Dealer: ‘We continue to invest heavily in many things to make sure that UK car buyers do see Auto Trader as that destination of choice.

‘Audience, without a doubt, I would say is one of the reasons why retailers really believe in Auto Trader.

‘Hopefully, our retailers feel that we’re adding real value into that partnership, and in terms of the value that they take from Auto Trader.

‘I think audience data and people wrapped together are probably a bit of a combination.