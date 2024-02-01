Auto Trader reveals which Premier League stars have the most expensive cars

Welcome to a world of multi-million-pound deals, high-end supercars and overpaid prima donnas.

No it’s not the used car industry (who would even suggest such a thing?) but the world of Premier League football.

Fans of the beautiful game will today be getting excited as the January transfer deadline approaches with clubs set to exchange hundreds of millions of pounds to secure the brightest talent.

But which of the sport’s stars are driving around in the most valuable cars?

To find out, experts at Auto Trader have been crunching the numbers to try and discover which players have splashed the most cash at the country’s luxury car dealerships.

The firm’s analysts found that England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford easily owns the most valuable vehicle in the Premier League from the top 20 most valuable players in the league.

The England striker, who is listed as the Premier League’s joint 16th most valuable player, owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Blue Shadow, with the average used price of the same model on Auto Trader retailing for £328,3551.

Rashford is not the only forward opting for an impressive motor either, with four of the five most valuable cars in the list being owned by strikers or wingers.

Despite this, the league’s most prized player – Manchester City’s Erling Haaland – owns a comparatively modest Audi RS6 Avant, which is estimated at a comparatively modest average value of £82,0132.

Another footballer taking a more conservative approach to his car choice is Haaland’s teammate Rodri, who famously likes a lower maintenance life.

The defensive midfielder, who used to live in student accommodation while also playing professional football in Spain, owns a Range Rover Sport which has an average listing price of £54,2663.

Although the list of cars features many unique styles, the Range Rover Sport was easily the top model owned by those featured with three of thet 20 league’s most valuable players plumping for the model.

Meanwhile, Mercedes is the brand most popular brand overall with six stars opting for the German outfit.

Reacting to the results, Rory Reid, YouTube director at Auto Trader, said: ‘The obsession with footballers and their cars on transfer deadline day is here to stay.

‘From Peter Odemwingie infamous QPR non-transfer to Harry Redknapp’s ‘drive-in’ interviews, their vehicles play a key role in the story.

‘In the era of TikTok, expect many fans to turn up to training grounds and capture the car that their new hero or outgoing villain will be driving, whilst trying to work out its value.

‘As our stats show, if your team is signing a striker, it is likely to be worth a lot.’

Main image: Martin Rickett/PA Images