Autoglym completes acquisition of Australasian distribution partner GnG Sales

Autoglym has bought its its long-standing distribution partner for Australia and New Zealand in a major deal for the vehicle care brand.

The British outfit has agreed an undisclosed fee for GnG Sales, which distributes the firm’s products in its biggest markets outside of the UK.

The company has exclusively marketed and supplied the Autoglym range in Australasia for over two decades and will now be owned by them too.

Bosses say that no jobs will be lost as a result of the latest deal with all current GnG Sales staff now falling under the Autoglym umbrella.

The company’s CEO, Greg Davie, will also join the Autoglym board as part of the deal, taking the title of MD APAC, reporting directly to Paul Caller, Autoglym’s CEO.

The acquisition is part of a broader international growth plan for Autoglym, which has invested £2m to enhance its manufacturing and filling capabilities in the past two years.

Caller said: ‘While GnG is already a successful, highly regarded business, we want to invest in its established markets and also in the wider region to unlock further growth potential.

‘The GnG team have a real passion for what they do, with dedicated sales, customer service and technical functions. They take pride in providing the highest standards of customer support and will help us ramp-up the deployment of, and support for, a growing Autoglym product range.

‘We’ve worked with GnG for over two decades, and this development is entirely complimentary to our existing activities and structures, so we expect a very smooth and rapid integration of teams and functions.’

He added: ‘We’re engaging with GnG’s major retailer partners, outlining our plan to invest and showing a level of commitment higher than that of many of our competitors.

‘We are also working with the GnG supply base so that systems and processes can continue seamlessly during the transition, ensuring GnG customers only benefit from the change.’

Pictured: Greg Davie and Paul Caller