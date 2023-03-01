Autoglym Launches next generation of LifeShine

Autoglym, one of the largest and most innovative producers of car care products, has launched the next generation of LifeShine, its distinctively engineered and most technologically advanced automotive paint protection system yet.

Autoglym’s highly-acclaimed LifeShine, is a revolutionary new formula that benefits from CeraFuse – scientifically and exclusively developed in the company’s Letchworth laboratory to offer the ultimate in ceramic technology.

Delivering a lifetime of flawless shine, it offers a new level of superior protection for paintwork.

CeraFuse is precisely engineered using a specialist process to fuse reactive silicone polymers together, generating an ultra-durable ceramic infused barrier for optimum protective performance.

LifeShine with CeraFuse is the next generation of car care for all lifestyles, offering exterior, interior and glass protection.

It has been scientifically developed by Autoglym to be standout in terms of performance, with exceptional benefits empowering retailers to deliver a first-class service with supreme confidence, knowing that customers will be delighted with the end result.

Innovated and manufactured in the UK to the highest standards, LifeShine with CeraFuse comes with a lifetime guarantee for the duration of the ownership of vehicle.

Owners have the peace of mind, knowing that their vehicles have the ultimate in protection from the harsh effects of the elements and other contaminants, with a treatment that also locks in the paint colour for a long-life gleaming finish.

It has been developed as a modern solution to suit modern lifestyles, to make ‘car care’ an easier task, and help prolong depth and gloss of paint colour.

The evolution of LifeShine presents a new and exciting option for retailers looking to enhance, or even replace their current paint protection offering, with a high-performance, cutting-edge solution from Autoglym; made even more appealing with such a comprehensive technical and marketing support package, to assist retail partners and their customers at every touchpoint.

Autoglym is also unveiling a new brand identity to celebrate this momentous new evolution of LifeShine. This fresh, bold new look epitomises progressiveness and premium quality, enhancing the brand’s reputation for innovation and professionalism within the industry.

A comprehensive digital and physical marketing toolkit is available to retailers comprising a full suite of eye-catching promotional materials and lifestyle video for showrooms to attract consumer awareness, with QR codes bringing an engaging digital experience to life.

There is also co-funded support for retailers who actively promote LifeShine.

Autoglym is a pioneering brand which, with sustainability in mind, has upgraded its previous aftercare collection bag to a premium aftercare collection carton, which is planet safe and 100 per cent recyclable.

It provides some of the latest AutoGlym retail products for customers to top-up and retain that flawless shine and ultimate protection.

LifeShine has the potential to be ‘lifechanging’ for retailers and their customers. To find out more, please contact Anna Houldsworth, head of LifeShine, on 07958 385856. Alternatively, you can email: [email protected].

