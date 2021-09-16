Autoglym LifeShine awards to celebrate industry professionals who’ve put the shine into other people’s lives

Autoglym is on the hunt to recognise dealership employees who have put a bit of a shine back into other people’s lives.

LifeShine Heroes is a new awards initiative which will celebrate the great and the good of the UK automotive industry.

It’ll honour automotive ‘heroes’ who have made a difference to someone’s life, either professionally or personally.

Any colleague or manager can nominate an employee working at a LifeShine-registered dealership for doing something exceptional, whether that’s for customer service that goes above and beyond, inspirational fundraising, supporting the local community, helping to keep someone safe, or for an act of courage or kindness.

Five LifeShine Heroes will be chosen by the judging panel at Autoglym HQ, and each will receive a Virgin Experience Days Gift Card worth £150.

Autoglym customer marketing manager Maria Partridge said: ‘Life has been incredibly tough for a lot of people over the past few months, but we’ve seen so many acts of kindness, generosity and brilliance among those working for our retail partners that we wanted to recognise and reward their efforts.

‘There are some terrific people working in the automotive sector and this is your chance to recognise the colleagues who have really made a difference and put a little shine back into someone’s life.’

LifeShine-registered dealers can nominate their heroes by clicking here

The closing date for nominations is Friday, November 26, 2021.