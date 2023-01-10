Automotive Compliance appoints Phil Harding to new role of national sales director

Automotive Compliance has made Phil Harding its national sales director in a newly created role.

The company, which helps ensure car dealers comply with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said it was embarking on a big year in supporting dealers with the new FCA Consumer Duty.

It also has multiple product launches planned for 2023.

The FCA Consumer Duty is a new principle requiring firms to deliver good outcomes for retail customers.

Among other things, firms will have to act in good faith, avoid causing foreseeable harm, as well as enable and support customers with their financial objectives.

Co-founder and director Paul Guy said: ‘Phil’s appointment is timely and key to our plans.

‘During 2023, we will be expanding our market-leading line-up with a broad selection of new and innovative compliance-focused offerings and integrations to our appointed representative network and to FCA-directly authorised motor dealers.

‘It will complement the new FCA Consumer Duty rules in making the customer physical and online journey more transparent.

‘We will also be reigniting the sales of insurance-backed products to the dealerships’ portfolios with a pioneering process that will see dealers’ bottom line increase without adding any regulatory risk.’

Paul Speakman, fellow co-founder and director, added: ‘We are excited for 2023, with the opportunities that will see us bring even greater benefit to the motor dealer using our already-established market-leading FCA compliance, along with our enhanced product and services line-up to complement this.

‘Phil’s excellent industry reputation and his background in sales and marketing were exactly what we were looking for to help drive Automotive Compliance forward.

‘We are really pleased to have someone of his calibre who will bring a new dynamic to our team.’

Harding, pictured, who has joined from iVendi, said: ‘I have watched with interest the continuous growth of Automotive Compliance and am excited to join this team in a senior role as part of the executive committee.

‘2023 is a significant year for the motor industry. I think we all know how important the FCA Consumer Duty is – the problem is that some motor dealers are either not aware of the implications of this new regulation or haven’t done enough about it.

‘It’s a crucial time in the industry for me to take on this position. Coupled with the new offerings from Automotive Compliance, I am excited about the opportunities before us and can’t wait to get going.’

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.