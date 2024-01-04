Automotive firms named and shamed as HMRC publishes list of of ‘deliberate tax defaulters’

Several businesses and individuals from within the motor trade have been named in a list of ‘deliberate tax defaulters’ by HMRC.

In a list published last month, six automotive companies and employees were publicly named and shamed by the tax office.

The list gives details of people and businesses who have deliberately defaulted on more than £25,000 in tax in a bid to ‘encourage defaulters to engage with HMRC’.

The government department says that everyone on the list has either ‘deliberate errors in their tax returns’ or has ‘deliberately failed to comply with their tax obligations’.

On the latest list is K A MOT & Repair Centre Ltd, of Staines, which was charged a penalty of £72,261.03 for issues with the same amount of tax between April 6, 2020 and April 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, another repair garage – ULS UK Ltd, in London – was fined £43,330.08 due to issues with a tax bill totalling £70, 743 between April 2018 and September 2021.

There was also a £35,996.06 charge for Belfast-based mechanic Gary Dodds, who deliberately defaulted on £64,278.74 of tax between April 2013 and April 2019.

On its website, HMRC says of the list: ‘These deliberate acts have resulted in HMRC establishing an additional amount of tax of more than £25,000.

‘HMRC will only publish the details where the taxpayer has not made a full and immediate disclosure when HMRC started to investigate or prior to any investigation.

‘The list relates to deliberate defaulters who’ve been dealt with using civil proceedings.

‘The list does not contain details of criminal convictions of those found guilty of a criminal offence in open court and therefore the verdict and sentence is a matter of public record.

‘In many cases where tax criminals have been successfully prosecuted, HMRC releases details of the case and those convicted in a press release.’

The only car dealer to appear on the list was Stephen Michael Badge, who traded under the name ‘Manor Cars’ in Saltash, Cornwall.

The dealer was charged £28,503.31 over £58,170.06 of tax between April 2014 and April 2018.

Meanwhile, car valeter Mohammed Sabir Abdalkarim found himself with a £27,188.10 fine, relating to issues with £29,392.55 of tax, owed between April 2020 and April 2022.

The final automotive firm on the list was Auto George Ltd, based in Coventry, which dodged £28,778.32 in tax over two years between April 202- and 2022.

HMRC issued the company with a fine of £25,900.